Glen Arbor, an affordable housing development, officially opened its doors on Friday to seniors and families. Formerly known as Somerby, the project is a $16.2 million investment in the City of Mobile.

112 newly developed units are now available for lease. The new facility will feature a swimming pool, toddler splash center, fitness center, biz center, laundry area and a basketball court.

The cost of rent will start at $380 for one bedroom, $445 for two bedrooms and $502 for three bedrooms. The income limit is $44,100 for a family of four.

Utilizing funding from the federally funded HOME Program, the City contributed $1,125,000 to the project. The Alabama Housing Finance Authority provided the rest of the funding.

“I want to thank the developer TBG Residential and the Alabama Housing Finance Authority for investing in the City of Mobile,” said Mayor Stimpson. “We share a responsibility and a commitment to ensure our low-to-moderate income families has access to quality, affordable housing. We will continue to build new living spaces and restore old ones, because every citizen deserves a home.”

The City is also undergoing a complete restoration of five, blighted shotgun homes on West Prichard Avenue to provide quality affordable housing. The public-private partnership with developer Lyn McDonald will provide five single family units available for rent to low-to-moderate income families.

In the same place where a 40-year-old drug den once stood, the City is also building a new home that will soon be available for rent. Utilizing funding from the federally funded HOME Program, the three bedroom, two bath house will provide additional affordable housing in the Campground neighborhood.