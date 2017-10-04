The City of Mobile is launching a new recycling program for some Dauphin Street businesses downtown. Starting next Monday, businesses in the downtown area will be offered curbside single-stream recycling.

All interested businesses will receive a blue recycling cart at no cost during the pilot program. City crews will transport the recycled material to a transfer station where it will be collected with other recycling material and moved to the recycling facility.

“I’m thankful to these businesses for helping us lead the effort to become a cleaner, greener community,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “In the past, the city has simply not devoted enough resources or attention to recycling, but that is no longer the case. Our ultimate goal is to create a more robust recycling program while eliminating litter throughout our city. When recycling is more convenient and less confusing, more people recycle and people who recycle are less tolerant of litter.”

Last April, the city transitioned to single-stream recycling, opening two new recycling locations near the Mobile Museum of Art — in the parking lot of the City’s Western Administrative Complex — and behind police headquarters off Pinehill Drive. The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

All recyclable material can be placed in one container at each location and sorting of recyclable material will no longer be required.

Accepted Recyclable Material include Glass, Newspaper & Inserts, Cardboard, Magazines & Catalogs, Junk Mail & Envelopes, Paper Bags & Phone Books, Colored Papers, Aluminum Cans & Lids, Tin/Steel Cans & Lids, Metal Pots & Pans, Pet Food Cans, Plastic Produce Clamshells, Plastic Milk Jugs, Cereal Boxes, Foil Baking Pans, Cardboard Egg cartons, Dry Pet Food Bags, Pizza Boxes, Tin Foil, Plastic Bottles and Plastics No. 1-7.