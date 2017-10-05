Miss Kaylee Ramos, daughter of Shawn Ramos and Nikki Riley of Daphne, has earned the opportunity to attend the National Pageant for National American Miss through her successfully scored events in the Jr. Pre-teen division:

• 1st Runner up in TOP MODEL at the National American Miss State of Alabama competition held last July.

• 4th Runner up in TALENT at the National American Miss State of Alabama competition held last July.

The National Pageant is to be held in Anaheim, California at Disneyland during Thanksgiving week, representing the great State of Alabama, where she will have the opportunity to win her share of over $500,000 in cash and prizes.

The National American Miss Pageants are dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year, the National American Miss Pageants awards 1.5 Million dollars in cash scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide. National American Miss has added the ultimate door prize to Nationals 2017.Each girl that qualifies for the national pageant has a chance to win a new 2017 Ford Mustang Convertible. For more details visit www.namiss.com/car

NationalAmerican Miss is dedicated to developing the success of young women across our nation with a program that is designed to be age-appropriate and family-oriented. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages four to eighteen in five different age divisions.

The National American Miss Pageants are for “Today’s Girl” and “Tomorrow’s leaders.” The pageant program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise, presentation, and offers an “All American Spirit” of fun for family and friends. Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition, and setting and achieving personal goals. The pageant seeks to recognize the accomplishments of each girl while encouraging her to set goals for the future! Find out more about National American Miss at www.namiss.com.

Miss Kaylee Ramos’ additional activities and awards include the following:

• State Finalist & Spirit Award at National American Miss

• Beautiful Portfolio Award at National American Miss

• Active in Center Stage Performance Children’s Theater in Fairhope

• Honor Roll at Daphne Elementary School

• Kuwanis Leadership Award

• Cameo Model Mgmt Modeling Camps

• Claire Sinnett Acting Camp

• Fox 10 Bus Stop Forecast

• Loves Swimming, painting, dancing, singing & animals