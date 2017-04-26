A Spanish Fort High School teacher and her husband are charged with hosting an open house party for juveniles where alcohol was provided, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Smith, 45, and her husband David Smith, 49, both of Daphne, held the party after the Spanish Fort prom, authorities said. They turned themselves into the Baldwin County Correction Center Wednesday and were being held on $500 bond apiece.

Police and Department of Human Resources personnel spoke with six juveniles and their parents at the high school on Tuesday. Most of the students admitted to drinking alcohol provided by the couple. The home was alleged to be a “safe place” for the party.

Some of the students said Kimberly Smith requested their car keys and cell phones so that they could not drink and drive or post images on social media. Two of the juveniles said Smith told them not to tell anyone about the party because she could get trouble or lose her job.