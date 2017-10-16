Airbus announced today an agreement with Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier to produce its C Series aircraft family, which according to a statement from the two companies will result in a second final assembly line in Mobile to serve American customers.

“Airbus’ global industrial footprint will expand with the final assembly line in Canada and additional C Series production at Airbus’ manufacturing site in Alabama,” the statement reads. “This strengthening of the programme and global cooperation will have positive effects on Québec and Canadian aerospace operations.”

There are few additional details about what the partnership means for Mobile, Airbus spokeswoman Kristi Tucker said in an email to reporters this evening.

“At its early stages, we don’t have any detail to offer about what exactly this means for Mobile — other than further growth of Airbus in Mobile,” she wrote.

Under the agreement, Airbus will provide procurement, sales and marketing and customer support expertise to the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP), which manufactures and sells the aircraft.

At the market’s close, Airbus acquired a 50.01 percent interest in CSALP, leaving Bombardier and Investissement Québec (IQ) with 31 percent and 19 percent interests, respectively.

In a statement released shortly after the announcement Monday afternoon, Mayor Sandy Stimpson had high praise for the partnership and the positive impacts it will have in Mobile. In addition to creating jobs, Stimpson said the new line will diversify the overall manufacturing operations at the Brookley Aeroplex.

“There is no greater example of confidence than when a company of Airbus’ caliber decides to reinvest in Mobile. Airbus choosing Mobile to grow its new market and to build a second Final Assembly Line exemplifies our strong partnership,” Stimpson wrote. “It was that strong partnership that brought Airbus to Mobile in the first place.”

In a separate statement Monday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne said Monday’s announcement was “a testament to the first-class workforce in Southwest Alabama” and its “pro-business culture.”

“I want to share my deep appreciation with Airbus for their continued investment in Mobile and our community,” Byrne wrote. “This announcement is yet another step toward our region becoming a national and global hub for aviation excellence.”

Photo courtesy of Bombardier