The Mobile Airport Authority announced the resignation of Executive Director Roger Wehner on Thursday, who stepped down earlier this month after three years in the position.

A statement from Elliot B. Maisel, who chairs the MAA board, said Wehner had agreed to assist with an “orderly transition of his duties and responsibilities,” though a clear reason for the departure has not been disclosed at this time.

Wehner’s resignation took effect on Feb. 22, 2017, according to MAA.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Mobile Airport Authority, I thank Roger for his service to the organization. [His] leadership and knowledge of the business have proven exceptionally valuable to our organization,” Maisel said of Wehner. “The Board is satisfied that all major projects and initiatives are well in hand and proceeding as planned, and wishes Roger continued success in his future endeavors.”

In the meantime, Mark McVay, MAA’s director of finance, will serve as an Interim Executive Director, while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement. Wehner accepted the position with MAA in 2013, after his predecessor, Bill Sisson, accepted a position as the president of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

Calls to both Maisel and Wehner weren’t immediately returned for this report.