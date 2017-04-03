Data released by three major airlines last Friday indicate the Mobile Regional Airport has continued to grow its number of passengers, adding to nine months of consecutive growth the airport hasn’t seen since the mid-1990s.

In total, 25,408 passengers boarded or departed from flights in Mobile last month, which is up from just under 22,000 passengers that were recorded in February of 2016. From year to year, the jump marks a 16.4-percent increase in the airport’s overall passengers.

“We’re happy to see the public responding so positively to the lower fares and added capacity which our airline partners are offering at Mobile Regional Airport,” Brian Belcher, the airport’s director of marketing and air service development, said. “The Airport Authority and staff are committed to making this airport, the airport of choice for the residents of this region.”

Currently, the airlines serving the Mobile Regional Airport include American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines — serving five non-stop destinations from Mobile including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Houston.

The news of the sustained growth comes on the heels of a change in the authority’s leadership. Earlier this month, Executive Director Roger Wehner announced his resignation after three years in the position. The board of the Airport Authority has yet to name a successor.