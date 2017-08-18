Alabama Coastal Cleanup, the state’s largest one-day volunteer event, returns for its 30th year on Saturday, Sept. 16. Residents, visitors, individuals and organizations are invited to “get the trash out of the splash” by picking up trash littering Alabama coasts and waterways from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are needed on foot and on water.

An exciting addition to this year’s cleanup will be an effort to incorporate enhanced recycling opportunities for trash collected during the cleanup event. Alabama Coastal Cleanup, with support from Weeks Bay Foundation, Thompson Engineering, and Alabama Coastal Foundation, will partner with the TerraCycle Company to provide plastics recycling at cleanup zones. TerraCycle offers free recycling programs funded by brands, manufacturers, and retailers around the world to help collect and recycle hard-to-recycle waste, such as washed-up trash found along beaches and shorelines. Given the recent recognition of the harmful effects of marine debris in the environment, we are excited to be a part of this effort to remove and recycle plastics from our area waterways.

In 2016, over 4,200 volunteers collected close to 36,700 pounds of trash from cleanup sites located from Gulf Shores to Dauphin Island. Since trash totals were collected at the first Alabama Coastal Cleanup in 1987, more than 1.6 million pounds of trash have been collected and disposed of properly.

Volunteers are needed at 30 different cleanup sites in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Alabama Coastal Cleanup provides a t-shirt and clean up supplies to participants who collect trash. For more information or to contact a cleanup site captain to sign up to participate, go to www.AlabamaCoastalCleanup.com or call 251-928-9792. Keep up with us on Facebook at Alabama Coastal Cleanup.

Alabama Coastal Cleanup is made possible by the generous support of 2017 Presenting Sponsor Poarch Band of Creek Indians and many other sponsors including: Bebo’s, LogoBranders, ExxonMobil, Alabama Power Company, LuLu’s, Ike’s Beach Service, City of Gulf Shores, City of Orange Beach, Riviera Utilities, Utilities Board of Gulf Shores, Baldwin EMC, The Home Depot, Flora-Bama, MAWWS, Republic Services, Evonik, Bluegill Restaurant, Compass Media, Coast 360, ALFA, ALDOT, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Vulcan Materials Company, Alabama Farmers Cooperative, NOAA, The Ocean Conservancy, ADCNR State Lands, Coastal Section and Alabama PALS (People Against A Littered State).