SUBMITTED — Amazon hand-delivered $15,000 of needed materials to the Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama. Items included toys, rain jackets, hygiene products and other essential items. After the unveiling of the donation, children and families had the chance to pick out items, participate in holiday activities and visit with Santa Claus.

This donation is part of Amazon’s national holiday tour. In addition, Amazon will donate $1 to the National Alliance to End Homelessness for every mile our trucks travel during the tour.