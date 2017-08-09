When Reginald Rose penned the play “12 Angry Men,” he created a classic drama of American jurisprudence and the frailties of the human condition that has never lost its relevance. Since its 1954 television debut it has been reinterpreted for stage along with small and large screens, with impressive results.

Chickasaw Civic Theatre will hold auditions for this timeless cultural touchstone Aug. 14 and 15 at 6 p.m., at Lola Phillips Playhouse (801 Iroquois St.). As indicated by its contemporary title of “12 Angry Jurors,” the auditions are open to men and women 18 or older who want to fill the cast of 13.

Show dates are Oct. 20-29, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

For more information, call 251-457-8887 or go to cctshows.com.

Though the TenSixtyFive festival isn’t until late September, a deadline looms for participation by Mobile’s visual artists. Mobile Arts Council and the city’s Special Events Department will launch “Creative Crossings,” a street art competition for artistically enhanced crosswalks downtown.

Up to six artists will be chosen to create their designs on the street during the festival. Temporary art materials (spray chalk, chalk, pastels, etc.) will be provided, along with shade tents and lunches for competitors. The winner will receive $600. Designs could potentially be chosen as permanent crosswalks.

Artists are allowed an assistant during the event. They will have from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to create designs. Judging begins afterward and prizes awarded at 6 p.m.

Eligible artists must live in the Mobile area and be at least 18 years old. Preference is given for Mobile Bay-centric content.

Original full-color designs must be submitted on the template provided at mobilearts.org. Submission deadline is Sept. 6. Email them to [email protected] or drop them off at the Mobile Arts Council.

Submission forms and details are available at mobilearts.org.

The Egyptian-style Temple Downtown (corner of St. Francis and Claiborne) will play host to Mobile Arts Council’s “Throwdown 6: Retribution” on Sept. 15, 6-9 p.m. The silent auction/arts competition has been a great success and focal point for the arts community in the last half-decade.

This year’s competitors for the 90-minute creative event — think “Iron Chef” for the eyes — are the winners from previous years. Devlin Wilson (Throwdown 5), Rando Dixon (Throwdown 4), Ameri’ca Tickle (Throwdown 3), Amanda Youngblood (Throwdown 2) and Nancy Raia (Throwdown 1) will have their creations auctioned off at the conclusion, to the highest bidders.

The silent auction consists of paintings, photographs, ceramics, sculptures, tickets for performances and weekend getaways, among other items donated by area artists and organizations.

Attendees can nosh, sip adult libations, mingle or simply watch the artists in action. DJ Ron Anthony will supply music.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available at mobilearts.org.