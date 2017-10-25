Mobile Theatre Guild is holding Oct. 29 and 30 auditions for Stephen Sondheim’s dark comedy musical “Assassins,” to be staged in January. The play is both provocative and outrageous and boasts figures such as John Wilkes Booth, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Lee Harvey Oswald and John Hinckley Jr. in its cast.

They are looking for strong singers who can move well on stage. Come prepared with a song in the style of the show and a short monologue of 60 seconds maximum. An easy dance audition is included.

The cast includes nine male and two females along with up to eight ensemble members.

Sunday, Oct. 29, auditions are at 6 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 30, auditions are at 7 p.m. at Mobile Theatre Guild (14 N. Lafayette St.)

For more information, go to mobiletheatreguild.org or check out their Facebook page.

When University of South Alabama communications professor Michael S. Hanna passed away, an endowed scholarship was established in the name of the popular instructor. His love for music and the arts grew into a concert event as a centerpiece of the gift bestowed on lucky communications students.

Chart-climbing Mobile musicians Roman Street will be featured at this year’s charity concert, taking place Sunday, Nov. 5, 2 p.m. at the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center on the USA campus.

Tickets run $20 to $40 and are available on Eventbrite. You can also call USA Development Officer Anna Parks at 251-460-7676.

When a group of orphaned boys sets sail from Victorian England, they are afraid for their fates but just as fascinated with a trunk of otherworldly origins below decks. They befriend a mysterious girl not long before a run-in with pirates and the adventure only heightens from there.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” is a prequel to the famed story about the boy who didn’t want to grow up. The musical comedy snagged shelves’ worth of honors during its Broadway run, including one Drama Desk and five Tony awards.

Its purposefully low-budget staging puts an emphasis on the actors. It also creates opportunities for self-deprecation.

It runs Oct. 27 to Nov. 12 at Joe Jefferson Playhouse (11 S. Carlen St.). Friday and Saturday curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors/military and $10 for students.

For more information, call 251-471-1534 or go to joejeffersonplayers.com.