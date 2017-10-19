A woman in Atmore has filed a restraining order against embattled former Mobile County Commissioner Stephen Nodine after he allegedly attempted to contact her in ways that were annoying, harassing, stalking and threatening.

The “petition for protection from abuse” was filed by a woman named Tina M. Canterbury in Circuit Court of Escambia County on Thursday. In the document, Canterbury indicated she was in a “former dating relationship” with Nodine.

While there aren’t many details in the document, Canterbury claimed Nodine contacted her via text message on several occasions to let her know he was “in Atmore” and had even contacted several of her friends with disparaging messages about her.

“Has been accused in the past of murdering his ex-girlfriend Angel Downs,” Canterbury wrote. “ I am fearful of what he can do.”

Earlier today, WKRG reported that a domestic violence harassment warrant had also been issued for Nodine, citing conversations with Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks. Lagniappe has not been able to verify those reports, as calls to Brooks have so far gone unreturned.

Messages sent to Nodine seeking comment on this report have yet to receive a response as well.

Nodine served on the Mobile County Commission from 2004 until 2010, when he resigned after being charged with the murder of his longtime mistress Angel Downs who was found dead in the driveway of her Gulf Shores home.

At a trial in Baldwin County in December 2012, a jury convicted Nodine on unrelated ethics charges while deadlocking on charges of stalking and murder. Separately, he was charged with federal violations for owning firearms while possessing illegal drugs — a conviction resulting in a 15-month sentence at a facility in south Florida.

After being released from the Baldwin County Corrections Center October 2016, Nodine was sent back to jail for 60 days after violating his probation by leaving the county and failing a required drug test on at least one occasion.