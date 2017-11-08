I was just talking about brunch! Get ready for Mobile’s first Bay Area Brunch Fest, coming to Bienville Square Saturday, Nov.18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Twenty different vendors are coming together to provide samplings of one of our favorite weekend pastimes.

Advance tickets are a steal at $15 in advance and ramp up to $25 the day of the event. A limited number of VIP tickets are available at $50 and include entrance to the VIP area with swanky seating, a VIP bar, a special brunch vendor, private bathroom and two drink tickets.

Hosted by Lifelines Counseling Services, you can grab a ticket or two by visiting www.lifelinesmobile.org. Live music will be provided by Yo Jonesy and Tito’s Vodka will be sponsoring the bar area. Expect games and local artists.

Participating restaurants include The Battle House, Brick & Spoon, Bob’s Downtown, Dauphin’s, FIVE Mobile, The Grand Hotel, Lucky’s Irish Pub, Mellow Mushroom, Montego’s, Water Oak Events, Wet Willie’s, Woops! Macarons and VIP Catering-Naman’s Catering.

All proceeds directly benefit Lifelines Counseling Services and their many programs.

Frittata Fridays

If you are frittata crazy, then make your way to Cream & Sugar, the OGD’s only coffee shop/café. Frittata Fridays are the latest thing. Fill your oven-baked omelet with your choice of bacon, sausage, spinach, tomato, cheddar, feta and more. It’s a great way to hit the low-carb button gearing up for the weekend. (Cake balls are the opposite of that.)

Adding flavor to fall

This past week Grimaldi’s Pizza in The Shoppes at Bel Air updated its fall menu with a new pumpkin cheesecake. This will be a sure favorite, with its cinnamon sugar cookie crust. Topped with whipped cream and garnished with caramel sauce, this is the perfect complement to already-appealing menu items such as the new wedge salad.

Don’t forget the Buffalo chicken pizza, the caramel apple cheesecake and the new green-apple sangria and Italian sodas!

Steeple Series Wine Tasting

Daphne favorite Southern Napa is bringing the bottles across the bay for its Steeple Series Wine Tastings.

Nov. 15 will feature Paul Hobbs Winery. Five legendary wines from Napa and Sonoma, food pairings with each of those wines and special guest Matt Hobbs will make this event worth your while.

Limited to 40 guests, tickets cost $75. Call 251-375-2800 or email [email protected] to reserve your spot.

Kitchen on George celebrates six

One of the most innovative restaurants in Mobile, Kitchen on George is celebrating its sixth anniversary Nov. 6-11 with a special dinner menu. Teaming up with students of Culinard, the Culinary Institute of Virginia College in Mobile, KoG will offer a three-course meal each night.

Diners will start with a student-created appetizer or six-vegetable salad, choose from a main course of either a Nature Nine Farms Chicken Ballantine or Hank’s Pastrami, and follow up with a dessert of Peanut Butter S’more or Freeze Dried Corn Custard.

The price is $55 per person; you can add a wine flight for $28. Call 251-436-8890. Happy Anniversary, KoG! Here’s to six more!