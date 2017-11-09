BallCorps, LLC today announced that it has purchased the Mobile BayBears from Mobile Professional Baseball, LLC.

Following approvals by the Southern League, Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball, BallCorps closed on the sale and assumed control of the franchise Thursday, Nov. 9.

The team will play in Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile and will be managed by Mobile Professional Baseball through the 2018 season.

“We are thrilled to start a new chapter with this team today,” BallCorps CEO Ralph Nelson said in a statement. “The BayBears have had a great relationship with the City of Mobile and its fans for over 20 years. We want to build on that history and make this team as successful as possible.”

Nelson confirmed that BallCorps was exploring moving the team, but all options remain on the table.

“We are excited about what is next,” he said. “The Southern League and Minor League Baseball have granted us exploration rights to investigate north Alabama, which is an exciting market, but the organization is still considering all options at this point, including the team remaining in Mobile.”