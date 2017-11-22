Our long municipal nightmare is almost over. After many promises, stops and starts, and delays, Mobile is about to have its own brewery again!

Serda Brewing is ready to open its taproom in the refurbished Goodyear Tire store at 600 Government St. this Saturday, Nov. 25. A week later, on Friday, Dec. 1, there will be a grand opening ceremony, with a ribbon-cutting, local dignitaries and live music. In between, the brewery will be open its regular hours: Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday, 4-11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

For the first week, Serda’s will offer its four “year-round” beers on tap — its Hook, Line & Lager pilsner, Tidewater Vienna amber, Mobile Bay IPA and Clear Prop porter. In the future, the brewery will feature a selection of unique small-batch brews as well.

All of the beers have been crafted by brewmaster Todd Hicks, who previously served as the head brewer at earlier Mobile breweries, including Port City Brewing, Mr. Jim Cannon’s Brewpub and Hurricane Brewing.

According to Tim Mahoney, one of the five partners of Serda Brewing (along with Todd Hicks and John, Matt and Ed Serda), “Todd likes to brew with a German slant,” and all of its core beers will be American crafts in a German style — rich in flavor, bold in strength, complex in character. The Mobile Bay IPA, for example, will have a different feel than many of the IPAs people are used to, as Mahoney says it is “a German IPA, not West Coast; less bitter, less hoppy.”

Beginning on Dec. 4, Serda beers will also be available at numerous bars and restaurants throughout the area through a partnership with Gulf Distributing. Sometime soon after New Year’s, Serda’s plans to have its beers available in bottles as well.

The brewery itself will be fully open for business on Nov. 25, with four 60-inch TVs (perfect for watching the Iron Bowl) inside the tap room; a beer garden fronting Government Street, with gas fire pits, wooden tables and padded lounge furniture; as well as a food truck court with Italian lighting and seating to enjoy a bite to eat with your beer. There are water and power hookups for the food trucks, so the noise (from generators) that usually accompanies food trucks will be absent.

Serda’s Brewery is also available for private events, and Mahoney said they’ve already heard from people interested in holding parties there. Groups can rent out the beer garden, the tap room, the brew house or the entire brewery for events.

The first event hosted at the brewery will be the Alabama Coastal Foundation’s “Connect to Your Coast” fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 30, 4-10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and one dollar from each beer will go to help improve and protect Alabama’s coastal environment. Pay $10 in advance to receive an ACF pint glass for the event by visiting www.joinacf.org/donate.

Come out and enjoy the return of fresh, local beer to Mobile!

(Photo | Facebook) Serda Brewing is ready to open its taproom in the refurbished Goodyear Tire store at 600 Government St. this Saturday, Nov. 25.