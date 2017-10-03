The Bird & Conservation Expo, the free, family friendly event of the 14th annual Alabama Coastal BirdFest, is back for another year in downtown Fairhope, Alabama. The Expo takes place on Saturday, October 7, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Halstead Amphitheater on the campus of Coastal Alabama Community College (previously Faulkner State Community College) in Fairhope.

The Bird & Conservation Expo features raptor demonstrations from Environmental Studies Center in Mobile, snake shows from 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center, and exhibits from Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, including touch tanks-plus additional exhibitors, vendors, and artists. There’s an expanded children’s area this year, with a birdhouse build and birdhouse giveaways, owl pellet dissection, “nest” making, suet feeder making, and more.

Admission to the Bird & Conservation Expo is free and open to all.

Since its founding in 2004, Alabama Coastal BirdFest has provided nearly $100,000 toward the preservation and protection of bird and wildlife habitat land in Baldwin and Mobile counties.

For more information about the Bird & Conservation Expo, visit www.AlabamaCoastalBirdFest.com or call 251-625-0814.