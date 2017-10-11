Band: Birdtalker

Date: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com

Tickets: $10, available at Callaghan’s or call 251-433-9374

The marriage of Zack and Dani Green was the spark that brought Birdtalker to life. Not long after their wedding, the Greens found themselves in the midst of a creative epiphany. Song after song began to flow from their artistic collaboration.

As time passed, the Greens brought other musicians into the fold, and the group evolved into Birdtalker. Since then, the band has toured nationally to spread their fascinating modern folk sounds. The group hopes its music will be a “powerful avenue for connection and communion, within the band as well as with listeners.”

Birdtalker will entertain Callaghan’s regulars with selections from the “Just This” EP. The Greens’ entwined vocals and the group’s collective musical warmth help deliver Birdtalkers’ beautiful alt. folk tracks as melodious love letters. With a live performance on par with the studio renditions, Birdtalker’s live show should be just as good as “Just This.”