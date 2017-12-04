Historic Blakeley State Park showcases its latest amenity on Monday, Dec. 11 when it unveils newly constructed and furnished log cabins nestled among the trees of the 2,000-acre forested historic site.

The public is invited free of charge to the park on Dec. 11 to join officials at 1:30 p.m. for the ribbon cutting, open house tour, and a chance to win a free night at the unique story and a half cabins, according to Mike Bunn, Blakeley Park director.

Named for two prominent early settlers of the 1814 town of Blakeley, the Sibley and Peters log cabins are designed to accommodate families with special needs members.

“By placing the cabins in a pristine wilderness setting, making them easily accessible by ramps, and adding large decks, we hope to bring the outdoor experience to more families,” Bunn said. He also pointed out the cabins have convenient access to Blakeley’s extensive trail system.

The cabins will be available for occupancy at modest rates with full rental information posted later this month at www.blakeleypark.com.