GENERAL INTEREST

Plan for midtown

Mayor Sandy Stimpson will present his plans for midtown Mobile at the Old Dauphin Way Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, in the Sisters of Mercy Building at St. Mary Catholic School. Visit odwa.org.

Azalea Bloom Out at Bellingrath Gardens and Home

It’s an early spring at Bellingrath Gardens and Home! Our guests are enjoying the blooms of vibrant azaleas. Visit bellingrath.org or call 251-973-2217.

Sense of Place

Historic Blakeley State Park Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. kicks off a unique free lecture and educational program exploring the “sense of place and people on the Eastern Shore” at the Spanish Fort Public Library. Visit blakeleypark.com.

Historic Homes Tour

Tour includes some of Mobile’s finest private historic homes rarely seen by the public. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 onsite. 251-432-6161, historicmobiletour.com.

Swarm Model TrainFest

Via Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St., will host Model TrainFest Saturday, March 11 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, March 12 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Contact [email protected].

Distinguished Lecture Series

The University of South Alabama Gulf Shores campus, 19470 Oak Road W., will host a lecture on Winston Churchill and the many books about his life Thursday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. Call 251-460-7200 or visit www.usacontinuinged.com.

Spay-a-thon

Gulf Coast veterinarians will join together to participate in a Spay-a-thon, 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, March 10. The event, sponsored by Save a Stray, will take place at Spring Hill Animal Clinic. Visit saveastray.org.

Semmes Azalea Festival

The 15th annual Semmes Azalea Festival, 5K and fun run is Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of MGM High School. Visit www.semmeschamber.org or call 251-660-4808.

League of Women Voters luncheon

Connie Ewing, with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will be the speaker Wednesday, March 15, at 11:30 a.m. at the Mobile Marriott, 3101 Airport Blvd. Please RSVP to Jane Gordon at 251-402-3321.

Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks

Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141.

Midtown Optimist Club

Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542.

Toastmasters

Do you want to learn how to deliver a speech like a pro or gain leadership skills to advance your career? Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information.

FUNDRAISERS

Celebration Banquet

Join the Women’s Resource Center on Thursday, March 9, for a silent auction beginning at 5 p.m. and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. $65 per person, tables of 10 start at $600. For information, call 251-473-4000 or visit savalifemobile.org.

Spay-ghetti Dinner

The Mobile SPCA will host its ninth annual Spay-ghetti Dinner Thursday, March 9, 5-7:30 p.m. at Our Savior Catholic Church, 1801 Cody Road. All proceeds will benefit the Mobile SPCA’s spay-neuter program. Call 251-633-3531.

“A Treasured Affair”

Community Services for Vision Rehabilitation presents “A Treasured Affair,” an evening of wine tasting and silent auctions, on Thursday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. Byrne Hall on the Spring Hill College campus. Call 251-476-4744.

Memories Matter

Join the Pride of Mobile for a concert benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at Larkins Music Center, 257 Dauphin St. Contact [email protected].

Spring Tea

The Bragg-Mitchell Mansion is hosting its annual Spring Tea fundraiser on Friday, March 10, at 2 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy treats, tea and an informal look at one of Mobile’s most iconic antebellum homes. Call 251-471-6364.

Over the Edge

Over the Edge sends participants rappelling down the side of the Mobile Marriott for fundraising for nonprofits. The rappelling will begin on March 10 and wrap up on March 11. For more information, visit OTEMobile.com.

Chili Cook-Off

The American Cancer Society’s 28th annual Chili Cook-Off will be Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Road N. Visit mobilechilicookoff.org.

St. Jude Bike-a-Thon

Dauphin Island youngsters are invited to join the DI Woman’s Club as they host a St. Jude Bike-a-Thon on Saturday, March 11, at 8:30 a.m. Registration will begin the morning of the race at 8 a.m.

ARTS

Mobile Mystery Dinners

A performance of “The Mystery of Shamrock Pub” will take place Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at Renaissance Riverview Plaza. Tickets include dinner and unlimited wine. Advance reservations are required; call 251-415-3092.

LoDa Artwalk

Join downtown art galleries, institutions, studios and unique shops as they open their doors and welcome you inside to see beautiful artwork, sample delicious food and hear the sounds of the LoDa Artwalk. Friday, March 10, 6-9 p.m. in the Lower Dauphin Street district.

“Mobile Home, Sweet Home”

One of Chickasaw Community Theatre’s favorite playwrights returns this month as CCT presents “Mobile Home, Sweet Home.” March 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m., March 12 at 2 p.m. Call 251-457-8887 or visit cctshows.com.

“Sleeping Beauty”

Performances in the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit mobileballet.org.

Young Authors’ Conference

Author and poet Irene Latham will be the keynote speaker for the 2017 Young Authors

Conference on Saturday, March 11. The conference begins at 9 a.m. at the West Regional Branch Library, 5555 Grelot Road. Call 251-391-5376.

Afternoon of the Stars

Members of the cast of Mobile Opera’s production of Puccini’s “Suor Angelica” will perform their favorite musical selections at the Ben May Library downtown. Sunday, March 12, 3 p.m. Admission is free. Call 251-432-6772 or visit mobileopera.org.

Auditions for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Monday and Tuesday, March 13 and 14, at 6:30 p.m. Chickasaw Civic Theatre, 801 Iroquois St. in Chickasaw. Visit cctshows.com or the Chickasaw Civic Theatre Facebook page.

Lenten music

Christ Church Cathedral will host its “Meditation and Music in the Church” luncheon March 15 at 12:30 p.m. in the Chapter House, 115 S. Conception St. The Archduke Trio will present the Lenten concert.

MUSEUMS

Dome Head Science

Join the Exploreum for a lecture on genome editing, followed by a viewing of “Jurassic Park” on Thursday, March 9, 6-9 p.m. For tickets, visit exploreum.com

“Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure”

A new, highly interactive exhibit at GulfQuest featuring more than 500 authentic artifacts recovered from deep-ocean shipwrecks. Visit www.gulfquest.org.

“Faces of Africa”

The History Museum of Mobile’s exhibit “Faces of Africa: A Mystical View of Tribal Heritage” runs through Monday, July 31. Call 251-208-7420.

“Drugs: Costs and Consequences”

The Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration team up to present a powerful interactive exhibit of the effects of drugs on individuals and society. Through August. Visit exploreum.com.

Fairhope’s founding

There is quite a story behind Fairhope’s founding in 1894. Learn more about it at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471.

Tea for Two

Tuesday afternoons at 2 p.m. the Fairhope Museum of History hosts a tea with a lecture on Fairhope history. The March 14 speaker will be John Parker. Call 251-929-1471.

Little Discoveries

“Outside the Box,” aimed at children 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email [email protected].

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Funky Monkey 5K and Fun Run

Join Thompson Engineering for fitness, philanthropy and fun at the Funky Monkey 5K and Fun Run. Saturday, March 11, 8 a.m. at the University of South Alabama Intramural Fields. Visit bit.ly/FM5k2017.

JDRF One Walk

Come help create a world without Type 1 diabetes on Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. 5 Rivers Resource Center, 30945 Five Rivers Blvd. Visit walk.jdrf.org/southal.

Bridge lessons

The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fitness classes

New fitness classes are in progress at Palmer Pillans Middle School: Tone It Up! Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-6:15 p.m. and Yoga for Fitness & Relaxation, Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. To register or more information, call 251-463-7980 or go to

communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Dance classes

New dance classes are in progress at Palmer Pillans Middle School: Belly Dancing for Beginners, Tuesday, 6-7 p.m.; Basic Ballroom, Monday, 6:30-8 p.m.; Beyond Basic Ballroom, Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. To register or for more information, call 251-463-7980 or go to: communityactivities.com.

Holy yoga

Tamara William leads lunchtime holy yoga at The Steeple on St. Francis every Wednesday. Cost is $15. Participants will connect with Christ in mind, body and spirit. Call 251-656-3269.

Ballroom dance

Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Email [email protected], call 251-623-9183 or visit www.azaleaballroomdanceclub.com.

Ballroom dance

The Moonlight Chasse Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email [email protected].

WORKSHOPS

Genealogy class

Genealogy for beginners is offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School starting March 11. Call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Car Buying 101

Learn the tools of the trade when it comes to dealer offers and financing of car buying on Monday, March 13, 6-7 p.m. at Lifelines/Consumer Credit Counseling, 705 Oak Circle Drive E. Call 251-602-0011.