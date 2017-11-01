GENERAL INTEREST

Cascading Chrysanthemums at Bellingrath

The 54th annual Fall Outdoor Cascading Chrysanthemums, the nation’s largest outdoor display of the signature blooms of the season, is set throughout Bellingrath Gardens’ 65 acres, Nov. 4-20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details, visit bellingrath.org or call 251-459-8864.

Greater Gulf State Fair

The Grounds hosts the 63rd annual Greater Gulf State Fair now through Nov. 5, featuring 30 adult rides, 30 kids’ rides and more than 40 food and beverage vendors. Call 251-344-4573 or visit thegroundsmobile.com.

Oyster Cook-Off and Craft Beer Weekend

Join The Hangout in Gulf Shores for a weekend full of oysters, music and beer Nov. 3-4. Visit the thehangoutcookoff.com for a full schedule and to purchase tickets.

Alabama Pecan Festival

Nov. 3-5 is the Alabama Pecan Festival at 5055 Carol Plantation Road in Theodore. Admission is free and there will be plenty of fun for the whole family. Visit alabamapecanfestival.com.

Fairhope farmer’s market

The city of Fairhope’s final outdoor farmer’s market of the season will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, 3-6 p.m. behind the Fairhope Public Library downtown on Bancroft Street. Call 251-929-1466.

Veterans Day parade

The city of Fairhope will honor its military veterans with a Veterans Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m., beginning and ending at the Fairhope Civic Center.

Market in the Park

Come shop at the second Market in the Park of the fall season. Find original art, fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, decor and more in Mobile’s Cathedral Square every Saturday through Nov. 18, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

“Weddings to Brag About”

Sunday, Nov. 5, at noon join Azalea Manor in LoDa for “Weddings to Brag About.” One lucky couple will win a free wedding reception and honeymoon. Visit weddingstobragabout.com.

Mental Wellness Conference

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, there will be a discussion about crisis issues in mental health care services for families in South Alabama. Goodwill Easter Seals Center, 2440 Gordon Smith Drive, Mobile. Call 251-404-3924.

Farmers Market

Farmers Market sponsored by Christ United Methodist Church is held Tuesdays, 2:30-5 p.m., at the Hillcrest Road entrance of church property, 6101 Grelot Road, Mobile. Call 251-342-0462 or 251-767-7526.

“Loosen the Bible Belt”

What happens when you put an evangelical minister and a lesbian comedian together in a van? An event for anyone who believes love and laughter can change the world. Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. at The Listening Room of Mobile. Visit loosenthebiblebelt.com.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. Call 251-625-6888.

Farmers Market

Shop the Farmers Market at Providence Hospital every Wednesday through Dec. 6, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Providence Hospital, Parking Lot F. Call 251-266-3501.

Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks

Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141.

Midtown Optimist Club

Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542.

Toastmasters

Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information.

FUNDRAISERS

“Boots & BBQ”

The fourth annual “Boots & BBQ Barn Bash” is Thursday, Nov. 9, benefiting the Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic in Mobile. Live music and barbecue at Moe’s Original Bar B Que, 701 Springhill Ave. Festivities start at 6:30 p.m. For more information or tickets, call 251-610-4969.

“Light the Night”

A walk on Thursday, Nov. 2, commemorates lives touched by blood cancers in the Mobile area. There will be food, entertainment, rock painting, a kids’ zone, music and much more at Hank Aaron Stadium, 5-8 p.m. Register at registration.lightthenight.org.

Yogathon

Join ARC for seven back-to-back yoga classes Sunday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Mobile’s Cathedral Square. All donations go to supporting ARC’s mission. All ages and all levels. Please bring your own mat. Suggested $10 donation per class, or $35 for unlimited classes. Visit arcforallbeings.org.

“Purse with Purpose”

Join Our Sister’s Closet’s “Purse with Purpose” event Tuesday, Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m. at Heron Lakes Country Club, 3851 Government Blvd. Tickets start at $30. For more information and tickets, visit oursisterscloset.org.

ARTS

“Blaine Hoven — Full Circle”

Mobile Ballet welcomes home Mobile native and Mobile Ballet alumnus Blaine Hoven, American Ballet Theatre soloist, for its 2017-18 season opener for one night only. “Blaine Hoven — Full Circle” will be Thursday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Call 251-342-2241.

MMoA Night Market

Mobile Museum of Art hosts its Night Market on Thursday, Nov. 2, 5-8:30 p.m. featuring wares by artists and artisans. Support your local artists and join the party and shopping fun with great food, drink and live music. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive.

First Friday Art Walk

The Eastern Shore Art Center features new art and music the first Friday of every month. Friday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m., Eastern Shore Art Center, 401 Oak St., Fairhope. Contact Adrienne at 251-928-2228, ext. 103.

Concert honoring Sr. Hanna

University of South Alabama presents Roman Street in concert as a benefit celebration honoring Sr. Michael Hanna on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. at USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center. Visit HannaScholarships.EventBrite.com.

“Just Passing Through”

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ray LaMontagne returns to the stage on his “Just Passing Through” acoustic tour Wednesday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre.

MUSEUMS

Learning Lunch

The History Museum of Mobile’s November Learning Lunch will feature local Jerry Armor, author of “A Home for Wayward Boys: The Early History of the Alabama Boys’ Industrial School” on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at noon in the museum auditorium. Call 251-208-7569.

“Posing Beauty in African-American Culture”

An exhibition at Mobile Museum of Art exploring the understanding of how African and African-American beauty has been represented through a diverse range of media. Through Jan. 21. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com.

“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!”

The insatiable curiosity of Curious George — the little monkey who has captured the imagination and hearts of millions of children and adults for 65 years — comes to life at Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com.

“Dream Big: Engineering Our World”

Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a first-of-its-kind film for IMAX and giant-screen theaters that will transform how we think about engineering. Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com.

“Right on Course”

The United States Sports Academy’s American Sport Art Museum & Archives is open free to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the newest exhibits is “Right on Course.” Visit www.asama.org.

“Windows to the Sea”

“Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org.

“Savage Ancient Seas”

“Savage Ancient Seas” will transport GulfQuest guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed Earth and swam the seas. Visit www.gulfquest.org.

Fairhope’s founding

Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471.

Little Discoveries

“Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email [email protected].

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Senior Bowl Charity Run

The Senior Bowl will host a 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run through downtown Mobile ending with a family fun festival in Bienville Square. The event is 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 4. Visit seniorbowl.com for more information.

South Alabama football

The University of South Alabama Jaguars welcome the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday, Nov. 4, 3 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Note: USA has implemented a policy allowing only clear, see-through bags at games. Visit usajaguars.com.

Group rides

South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email [email protected].

Weekly 1K/5K

Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate.

Bingo

Join Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center (1717 Dauphin St.) for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311.

Bridge lessons

The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fitness and athletics classes

New fitness classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, Candle Lit Yoga, Core Fusion, Small Group Personal Fitness Training, Basketball for ages 15 & Up, Basketball for ages 8-14 and sports conditioning for ages 8-17. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Dance and art classes

New dance classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Belly Dance, Pre-ballet & tumbling for ages 6-12, Beginner Piano for ages 8 and up. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Pickleball for adults (indoors)

Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Ballroom dance

Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com.

Ballroom dance

The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email [email protected].

WORKSHOPS

Predatory lending and high-cost loans

Learn some of the more common practices and how much high-fee loans are costing you and how to avoid them. Monday, Nov. 6, 6-7 p.m. at Lifelines/Consumer Credit Counseling, 705 Oak Circle Drive E., Mobile. Call 251-602-0011 to register in advance.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov

Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov.

Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com.

Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450.

Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973.

Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142.

Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com.

Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org.

Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com.

Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com.

Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope.com.

Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www.cityoffoley.org.

Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov.

Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www.cityofmobile.org.

Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org.

Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com.

Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www.thecityofprichard.org.