GENERAL INTEREST

Junior League Christmas Jubilee

A holiday market featuring more than 100 merchants from around the country at the Mobile Convention Center, Nov. 9-11. All proceeds benefit the Junior League of Mobile. Visit www.juniorleaguemobile.org.

Kitchen on George anniversary

To celebrate their 6th anniversary, Kitchen on George and Culinard, the Culinary Institute of Virginia College in Mobile, will be collaborating on a special dinner menu each night Nov. 6-11. Call 251-436-8890 or visit kitchenongeorge.com.

Fairhope Film Festival

Four days of brilliant, entertaining and award-winning films screened in various venues in Fairhope, Nov. 9-12. For more information and tickets, visit www.fairhopefilmfestival.org. See festival preview page 34.

“Lunch at The Shoppes”

The Shoppes at Bel Air will host “Lunch at The Shoppes,” Nov 9-11. During lunch hours, participating restaurants and retailers throughout the mall will offer specials and promotions. Live music and art displays will be located throughout. Call 251-375-1297.

Book signing

Join author Quin Hillyer on Thursday, Nov. 9, 6-7 p.m. for a book signing and discussion at The Book Cellar, 32 S. Section St., Fairhope. Visit pageandpalette.com.

“Hearts and Crafts”

Learn to live healthy at this holistic health and art sale on Thursday, Nov. 9, 6-9 p.m. at 2029 Airport Blvd. There will be live music, door prizes and more. Call 251-591-8633.

33rd USSA Awards of Sport

Join us at the United States Sports Academy for the 33rd annual Awards of Sport celebration being held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Please RSVP at 251-626-3303 or [email protected].

Veterans Day Parade

On Friday, Nov. 10, Mobile’s Veterans Day Parade will step off from the Mobile Civic Center at 10 a.m. The parade will travel along Canal Street to Broad Street and return by way of Dauphin, Washington and Government streets.

Veterans Day Celebration

Join the USS Alabama on Friday, Nov. 10, 3-4 p.m. for the Parade of Flags and again 7-9 p.m. for a Veterans Day concert, both at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park on the causeway.

Bourbon and BBQ

The Historic Mobile Preservation Society, Cottage Hill Package Store and Moe’s Original Bar B Que present bourbon and barbecue under the canopy of the century-old trees at the Oakleigh House Museum. Friday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Visit historicmobile.org.

Cascading Chrysanthemums at Bellingrath

The 54th annual Fall Outdoor Cascading Chrysanthemums, the nation’s largest outdoor display of the signature blooms of the season, is set throughout Bellingrath Gardens’ 65 acres, through Nov. 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details, visit bellingrath.org or call 251-459-8864.

Making Holiday Memories

Join Extension Programming for a day of decorating with nature, holiday kitchen gadgets, quilting and more on Friday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Email [email protected] or call 251-574-8445.

Bethesda Christian Center

In celebration of 15 years of ministry, Bethesda Christian Center brings you an evening of worship through song on Friday, Nov. 10, at the Mobile Convention Center. Visit www.bethesdaccinc.org.

Stockton Sawmill Days

Celebrate the early logging and sawmill days of the South on Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at beautiful Live Oak Landing in Stockton. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stocktonsawmilldays.org or call 251-375-4171.

Blakeley Veterans Day Program

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Historic Blakeley State Park invites the public to take part in some of the many unique educational events planned for its annual Veterans Day program. The park kicks off the day at 8:30 a.m. with a brief guided tour of its well-preserved Civil War battlefield. Visit www.blakeleypark.com.

Market in the Park

Come shop at the second Market in the Park of the fall season. Find original art, fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, decor and more in Mobile’s Cathedral Square every Saturday through Nov. 18, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

ASMS Recruiting

The Alabama School of Math and Science will host ASMS Days on the school’s campus Nov. 11 and Dec. 2. The event provides an opportunity for prospective students and parents from across the state to visit the campus and see in person what ASMS is all about. To register for ASMS Day, visit asms.net.

Christmas Nights of Lights

Through Jan. 1, Christmas Nights of Lights is at Hank Aaron Stadium, 755 Bolling Brothers Blvd. The show is nightly at dusk until 10 p.m. Admission is $6 per person.

Civic Center Open House

Please join Mayor Sandy Stimpson and city officials for the Civic Center Open House on Nov. 13, 5-7 p.m., to unveil potential paths forward for repurposing the 50-year-old facility. The public meeting will include a presentation revealing data gathered from individuals and groups directly affected by the facility. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and review different concepts for the 24-acre site. Parking will be free.

Farmers market

Farmers market sponsored by Christ United Methodist Church is held Tuesdays, 2:30-5 p.m., at the Hillcrest Road entrance of church property, 6101 Grelot Road, Mobile. Call 251-342-0462 or 251-767-7526.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. Call 251-625-6888.

Farmers market

Shop the farmers market at Providence Hospital every Wednesday through Dec. 6, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Providence Hospital, Parking Lot F. Call 251-266-3501.

Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks

Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141.

Midtown Optimist Club

Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542.

Toastmasters

Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information.

FUNDRAISERS

“Boots & BBQ”

The fourth annual “Boots & BBQ Barn Bash” on Thursday, Nov. 9, will benefit the Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic in Mobile. Live music and barbecue at Moe’s Original Bar B Que, 701 Springhill Ave. Festivities start at 6:30 p.m. For more information or tickets, call 251-610-4969.

Gears and Beers

The Gears and Beers Ride 2017 is a fundraiser hosted by the LoDa Bier Garten Saturday, Nov. 11, to benefit the Delta Bike Project. Rides begin at 7 a.m. at 251 Dauphin St. For more information and to register, visit gearsandbeersridemobile.com.

Picnic at Oakleigh

Join us for a picnic on the lawn at Oakleigh Mansion featuring a catered lunch from Moe’s Original Bar B Que, a tour of the historic mansion and a custom Duck tour including the Mobile River, downtown Mobile and the beautiful neighborhood of Oakleigh on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. Visit historicmobile.org.

Pop-Up at the Fort

Join Mission Fitness and Pure Barre Mobile at the Fort of Colonial Mobile for Pop-Up at the Fort, featuring bootcamp, barre, and brunch and benefiting Team River Runner-South Alabama. Saturday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. Call 251-338-6959.

Boots & Jazz Brunch

The Boots & Jazz Brunch is held in support of McKemie Place, the area’s only overnight shelter for single homeless women. The brunch is Sunday, Nov. 12, at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Mobile. Visit facebook.com/mckemieplace.

Jazz Brunch

“Eat well, be well” is the theme surrounding the Mediterranean-inspired jazz brunch and cooking demonstration on Sunday, Nov. 12 at The Wharf, benefiting the University of South Alabama Hospitality and Tourism Management scholarship program. Visit Eventbrite.com.

ARTS

Frank Brown International Songwriter’s Festival

The 33rd annual Frank Brown International Songwriter’s Festival is Nov. 9-19 in multiple locations in Perdido Key, Pensacola, Orange Beach and Gulf Shores. For more information, including a schedule and list of performers, visit FBISF.com.

LoDa Artwalk

Join downtown Mobile art galleries, institutions, studios and unique shops as they open their doors and welcome you inside Friday, Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m. in the Lower Dauphin Street district.

Evensong

November’s Evensong service features “Magnificat and Nunc dimittis” by Canadian composer Peter Mathews at Christ Church Cathedral on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m.

MUSEUMS

Military Medicine Day

Special Veterans Day program on Saturday, Nov. 11, 1-3 p.m. at Mobile Medical Museum. Admission is free for all active and retired military families. At 2 p.m., museum staff will lead a tour of military medicine from the pre-Civil War era to Vietnam. Free refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

“Posing Beauty in African-American Culture”

An exhibition at Mobile Museum of Art exploring the understanding of how African and African-American beauty has been represented through a diverse range of media. Through Jan. 21. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com.

“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!”

The insatiable curiosity of Curious George — the little monkey who has captured the imagination and hearts of millions of children and adults for 65 years — comes to life at Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com.

“Dream Big: Engineering Our World”

Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a first-of-its-kind film for IMAX and giant-screen theaters that will transform how we think about engineering. Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com.

“Right on Course”

The United States Sports Academy’s American Sport Art Museum & Archives is open free to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the newest exhibits is “Right on Course.” Visit www.asama.org.

“Windows to the Sea”

“Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org.

“Savage Ancient Seas”

“Savage Ancient Seas” will transport GulfQuest guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed Earth and swam the seas. Visit www.gulfquest.org.

Fairhope’s founding

Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471.

Little Discoveries

“Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email [email protected].

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

HulaWorkshop

Mobile branch of Hawai’i’s Halau Ka Lihilihilehua ‘O Hopoe Kuikanani will host two workshops on traditional Hawaiian Hula: Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. at 5566 Andrew Road, Suite D, in Mobile; and Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. at Eastern Shore Dance Academy, 9063 Merritt Lane in Daphne. Call 251-463-6822.

South Alabama football

The University of South Alabama Jaguars welcome the Arkansas State Red Wolves Saturday, Nov. 11, 4 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Note: USA has implemented a policy allowing only clear, see-through bags at games. Visit usajaguars.com.

Group rides

South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email [email protected].

Weekly 1K/5K

Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate.

Bingo

Join Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center (1717 Dauphin St.) for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311.

Bridge lessons

The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fitness and athletics classes

New fitness classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, Candle Lit Yoga, Core Fusion, Small Group Personal Fitness Training, basketball for ages 15 and up, basketball for ages 8-14 and sports conditioning for ages 8-17. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Dance and art classes

New dance classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Belly dance, pre-ballet and tumbling for ages 6-12, Beginner Piano for ages 8 and up. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Pickleball for adults (indoors)

Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Ballroom dance

Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via! Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com.

Ballroom dance

The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email [email protected].

WORKSHOPS

Homebuyers seminar

This seminar, offering tips and information for those wanting to become homeowners, will be held 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Register at Lifelines/Consumer Credit Counseling, 705 Oak Circle Drive E., Mobile. Call 251-602-0011 to register.

Identity theft

Topics will include understanding your credit report, handling mail and phone solicitations and protecting your credit identity. Monday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. Register at Lifelines/Consumer Credit Counseling, 705 Oak Circle Drive E., Mobile. Call 251-602-0011 to register.