GENERAL INTEREST

RealTalk Lunch and Learn

Lunch and learn will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Goodwill, Training Room 2, 2440 Gordon Smith Drive. Monday, Oct. 16, topic: “Creating Calm in the Middle of Chaos”; Wednesday, Oct. 18, topic: “Human Trafficking in South Alabama.” Call 251-404-3924.

History discussion

Speaker Franklin McMillion discusses “Growing up in a Segregated Mobile: Are There Differences Now?” Thursday, Oct. 12, 5:30 p.m. at Cox Deasy House, 300 Oakleigh Place. Free for Historic Mobile Preservation Society members, otherwise $10. Visit historicmobile.org/events.

Graveyard tours

Church Street Graveyard tours take place at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursdays in October. Hosted by the Historic Mobile Preservation Society. Free (donations accepted). Call 251-432-6161.

Fairhope farmer’s market

The city of Fairhope hosts an outdoor farmer’s market Thursdays, 3-6 p.m., through Nov. 2. Behind the Fairhope Public Library downtown on Bancroft Street. Call 251-929-1466.

Little Sisters of the Poor Lawn Party

The Little Sisters of the Poor (1655 McGill Ave.) annual Lawn Party is a day of family fun with games and prizes for the kids, great food, raffles and more. Sunday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 251-476-6335, ext. 102.

Apple Snail Roundup

Join Mobile Baykeeper on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9-11 a.m. at Langan Park to remove the island apple snail, an invasive species. Supplies and water will be provided, wear clothes that can get wet. Visit mobilebaykeeper.org or call 251-433-4229.

Casino trip

Join Via! Health Fitness & Enrichment Center on the Party Bus to the Palace Casino, Saturday, Oct. 14. $20 per person with $15 Power Play given at casino. Bus departs 1717 Dauphin St. at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 5:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311 or email [email protected].

British Car Festival

South Alabama British Car Club presents British Car Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Fairhope United Methodist Church campus, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free to the public. Visit sabcc.org.

New pastor ceremony

Navco Baptist Church will host the installation of Pastor Jason Patterson on Sunday Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. at 1709 Navco Road in Mobile. Everyone is welcome. Call 251-471-3552 or 251-802-3422.

Mardi Gras Expo

The Gulf Coast Mardi Gras Expo, showcasing the best event service providers in the area, will be at The Locale (4128 Government Blvd.) on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m. Live bands, free tastings and door prizes. Tickets cost $7 online, $10 at the door. Visit MardiGrasExpo.com.

Halloween lights

“Thriller Nights of Lights” will run through Oct. 31 at Hank Aaron Stadium, every night, rain or shine, 7-10 p.m. The drive-thru light show is synchronized to a variety of music broadcast through car radios. Visit ThrillerNightsofLights.com.

ACCW Convention

The Mobile Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women will hold its upcoming convention Oct. 22-24 at the Mobile Marriott-Bel Air, 3101 Airport Blvd. Deadline to register is Oct 16. Visit mobarch.org.

Spooky tours

Gulf Coast Ducks presents a spine-tingling tour through The Fort, the Mobile River and downtown. While this experience is quite creepy, it’s a family attraction! Call 251-802-8687.

“Krampus Returns”

Can you handle the fear? “Krampus Returns” offers guests 60 minutes of bone-chilling mystery and lore as groups of up to 8 people discover clues and solve puzzles to uncover the secret of escaping Krampus. Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville. Visit escape.scarletpearlcasino.com.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. Call 251-625-6888.

Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks

Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141.

Midtown Optimist Club

Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542.

Toastmasters

Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information.

FUNDRAISERS

MDA “Fill the Boot” drive

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department along with the Muscular Dystrophy Association will hold its “Fill the Boot” drive at several Wal-Mart locations around the city Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 21-22 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Money raised supports research, victim support and work toward finding a cure for this debilitating disease.

Bras for a Cause

The 4th annual Bras for a Cause will take place Thursday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. at The Locale, 4128 Government Blvd. Proceeds from the year will go into a special fund designated at the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute. Visit brasforacausegulfcoast.org.

Polo at the Point

Polo at the Point is scheduled at Sonny Hill Polo Complex in Point Clear on Sunday, Oct. 15. Tickets range from $10 (tailgating) to $150. Visit www.poloatthepoint.com or call 251-928-9704. Read more about this event in this week’s Lagniappe.

Out of the Darkness Walk

The Out of the Darkness Walk, for suicide awareness and prevention, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15, 1-4 p.m. in front of Daphne City Hall on Main Street at 2:45 p.m. Visit afsp.org/daphne or email [email protected].

“Dodge for a Cause”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation together with Oakwood Swim and Racquet Club (5260 Perin Road) is hosting “Dodge for a Cause,” a multi-arena dodgeball tournament for all ages and genders on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 3:30 p.m. Register at dodgeball2you.com/events/.

Ducks Unlimited Banquet

Wednesday, Oct. 18, Moe’s BBQ Downtown will host the Ducks Unlimited Banquet at 6 p.m. DU membership, magazine and dinner will be included in ticket price. Visit ducks.org/Alabama/events.

Scarecrow contest

Hope Haven is hosting a scarecrow contest. All proceeds go toward raising hope for victims of human trafficking. Entries must be received by Oct. 19. Call 251-281-8467.

ARTS

“Power Lines: Posing Beauty”

In this call and response-style program, we’ve invited Power Lines Poets, a Mobile-based poetry troupe that features local writers of various styles and genres, to each respond to a photograph in the new exhibition “Posing Beauty in African-American Culture” on Thursday, Oct. 12, 6 p.m. at the Mobile Museum of Art. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com.

LoDa Artwalk

Join downtown Mobile art galleries, institutions, studios and unique shops as they open their doors and welcome you inside Friday, Oct. 13, 6-9 p.m. in the Lower Dauphin Street district.

“The Nature of Things”

For the month of October, Lynda Smith Touart will be exhibiting at Optera Creative. The opening reception will be Oct. 13 during the LoDa Artwalk. Optera Creative is located at 5 N. Jackson St.

“Live at Five”

“Live at Five” presents Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet on Friday, Oct. 13, at the Halstead Amphitheater on Coastal Alabama Community College in Fairhope. Free admission. Donations accepted at the door to benefit future concerts.

Mobile Mystery Dinners

A performance of “The Masquerade Murder” will take place Friday, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. at The Renaissance Riverview. Tickets include dinner and unlimited wine. Advance reservations are required; call 251-415-3092.

Wesley Classic Hymns

Government Street United Methodist Church (901 Government St., Mobile) will host a hymn sing on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. Come hear Mobile’s oldest pipe organ brought to life by renowned organist Andrew Atkinson and hundreds singing together the great classic hymns of Charles Wesley. 901 Government St. This event is free and refreshments will be served. Call 251-438-4714.

MUSEUMS

“Posing Beauty in African-American Culture”

An exhibition at Mobile Museum of Art exploring the understanding of how African and African-American beauty has been represented through a diverse range of media. Through Jan. 21. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com.

“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!”

The insatiable curiosity of Curious George — the little monkey who has captured the imagination and hearts of millions of children and adults for 65 years — comes to life at Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com.

“Dream Big: Engineering Our World”

Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a first-of-its-kind film for IMAX and giant-screen theaters that will transform how we think about engineering. Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com.

“Right on Course”

The United States Sports Academy’s American Sport Art Museum & Archives is open free to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the newest exhibits is “Right on Course.” Visit www.asama.org.

“Windows to the Sea”

“Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org.

“Savage Ancient Seas”

“Savage Ancient Seas” will transport GulfQuest guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed Earth and swam the seas. Visit www.gulfquest.org.

Fairhope’s founding

Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471.

Little Discoveries

“Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email [email protected].

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Healthy Lifestyle Walk

Saturday, Oct. 14, at 8 a.m., The Melton Health and Faith will host its 2nd annual 5K walk and one-mile fun run at Medal of Honor Park. Call 251-533-1717.

Comba tai karate

The city of Mobile Community Activities Program at LeFlore High School is offering beginner comba tai karate (ages 6 and up) starting Oct 10. This five-week class focuses on helping students learn how to discipline themselves in life, learn self-respect and deflect aggression. Call 251-208-1610 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Group rides

South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email [email protected].

Weekly 1K/5K

Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate.

Bingo

Join Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center (1717 Dauphin St.) for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311.

Bridge lessons

The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fitness and athletics classes

New fitness classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, Candle Lit Yoga, Core Fusion, Small Group Personal Fitness Training, Basketball for ages 15 & Up, Basketball for ages 8-14 and sports conditioning for ages 8-17. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Dance and art classes

New dance classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Belly Dance, Pre-ballet & tumbling for ages 6-12, Beginner Piano for ages 8 and up. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Pickleball for adults (indoors)

Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Ballroom dance

Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com.

Ballroom dance

The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email [email protected].

WORKSHOPS

Zombie Makeup Workshop

Mobile Makerspace is pleased to present theater makeup and special effects expert Adrian Vaughn to demonstrate how to transform yourself into a gruesome zombie through the use of makeup and prosthetics. Saturday, Oct 14, 2 p.m. at 561 St. Francis St. Contact [email protected].

Legislative Advocacy Workshop

Alabama Arise members believe a better future for the state begins with everyday Alabamians joining together to speak up for change. That’s why Arise members from Baldwin County will host the “Your Voice Matters!” legislative advocacy workshop on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Homestead Village in Fairhope.

Money Management

Information on how to develop spending plans, money management skills and other goal-setting techniques. 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16. Register at Lifelines/Consumer Credit Counseling office, 705 Oak Circle Drive E., Mobile. Call 251-602-0011.