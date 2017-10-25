GENERAL INTEREST

Fairhope farmer’s market

The city of Fairhope hosts an outdoor farmer’s market Thursdays, 3-6 p.m., through Nov. 2. Behind the Fairhope Public Library downtown on Bancroft Street. Call 251-929-1466.

Free senior lunches

The last Thursday of every month, End Time Harvest Ministry provides seniors with a free lunch at 1701 Donham Drive in Mobile. Call 251-604-2710.

Plant Swap

Old Dauphin Way Plant Swap will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, at Central Presbyterian on Dauphin Street. The swap will begin at 10 a.m.

Market in the Park

Come shop at the second Market in the Park of the fall season. Find original art, fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, decor and more in Cathedral Square every Saturday through Nov. 18, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Taiwanese Tea

The Daphne Public Library will present a Traditional Taiwanese Tea Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The event will be held in the library community room. Call 251-621-2818, ext. 211.

Farmers Market

Farmers Market sponsored by Christ United Methodist Church will be held Tuesdays, 2:30-5 p.m. at Hillcrest Road entrance of church property, located at 6101 Grelot Road, Mobile. Call 251-342-0462 or 251-767-7526.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. Call 251-625-6888.

Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks

Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141.

Midtown Optimist Club

Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542.

Toastmasters

Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information.

FUNDRAISERS

Mystere: Mysteries & Curiosities

Join the Exploreum for a night filled with fabulous food, drink and unusual entertainment on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. Call 251-208-6881.

Venus Cabaret

Join Venus and her friends for a very special evening of fundraising on Friday, Oct. 27, 8-10 p.m. at Azalea Manor, 751 Dauphin St. Visit azaleamanormobile.com.

Baldwin Heart Walk

The 2017 Baldwin Heart Walk, an event to benefit the American Heart Association, will take place on Saturyday, Oct. 28, at 8 a.m. at the Fairhope Pier. For more information visit baldwinheartwalk.org.

Cardboard City

Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. will begin Cardboard City, a camp-out benefiting Family Promise of Coastal Alabama, aimed at ending homelessness one family at a time. Held at Alabama School of Math and Science. Visit FamilyPromiseMobile.org.

Making Strides against Breast Cancer

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk is Saturday, Oct 28, at 8 a.m. in Bienville Square. Visit MakingStridesWalk.org/MobileAL.

Salty Worm Brackish Classic

The sixth annual Salty Worm Brackish Classic and Delta Bash will be Saturday, Oct. 28, 1-5 p.m. at the Bluegill Restaurant on Battleship Parkway. Proceeds benefit the Gaillard Pancreatic Cancer Research Endowment at USA Mitchell Cancer Institute. Visit eventbrite.com.

Wine on the River

Join us for Mobile’s inaugural wine tasting event on Saturday, Oct. 28, 3-7 p.m., at Cooper Riverside Park. Live music. Benefits the Fuse Project. Visit www.wineontherivermobile.com.

One Night in Havana

Enjoy live music, food and drink, and join everyone at the tables for blackjack, roulette, craps and poker. Try your luck at the slot machines. Proceeds benefit Distinguished Young Women. Visit www.OneNightInEvent.com or call 251-438-3621.

ARTS

Pierce Cleveland as Edgar Allan Poe

“The Conclusion of Edgar Allan Poe” continues its run at Playhouse in the Park this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28, at 7:30 p.m. Reservations, 251-602-0630. Visit playhouseinthepark.org.

“Live at Five”

“Live at Five” presents Chip Herrington & The Mobile Band Society on Friday, Oct. 27, in the Halstead Amphitheater at Coastal Alabama Community College in Fairhope. Free admission. Donations accepted at the door to benefit future concerts.

Mobile Mystery Dinners

A performance of “The Masquerade Murder” will take place Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. at The Battle House Hotel in downtown Mobile. Tickets include dinner and unlimited wine. Advance reservations are required; call 251-338-5403.

Last Friday Art Night

Dauphin Island Art Gallery is where it’s happening on the Island on the last Friday of each month. Last Friday Art Night features local art and history, food, beverages, music and socializing. Dauphin Island Art Gallery is at 918 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-3300.

Reading by writer Adam Prince

The Stokes Center and the Department of English at the University of South Alabama invite you to attend a reading and Q&A session on Monday, Oct 30, at 4 p.m. by Visiting Writer Adam Prince. Free and open to the public in the Terrace Room of the Student Center. Call 251-460-6101.

MUSEUMS

“Posing Beauty in African-American Culture”

An exhibition at Mobile Museum of Art exploring the understanding of how African and African-American beauty has been represented through a diverse range of media. Through Jan. 21. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com.

“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!”

The insatiable curiosity of Curious George — the little monkey who has captured the imagination and hearts of millions of children and adults for 65 years — comes to life at Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com.

“Dream Big: Engineering Our World”

Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a first-of-its-kind film for IMAX and giant-screen theaters that will transform how we think about engineering. Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com.

“Right on Course”

The United States Sports Academy’s American Sport Art Museum & Archives is open free to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the newest exhibits is “Right on Course.” Visit www.asama.org.

“Windows to the Sea”

“Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org.

“Savage Ancient Seas”

“Savage Ancient Seas” will transport GulfQuest guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed Earth and swam the seas. Visit www.gulfquest.org.

Fairhope’s founding

Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471.

Little Discoveries

“Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email [email protected].

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Trick or Trot

USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital will host its fifth annual Trick or Trot 5K and Fun Run Friday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. at USA Moulton Tower. Visit usahealthsystem.com/tick-or-trot.

Ram Run

The sixth annual Ram Run 5K and Fun Run will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, on the University of Mobile campus. The certified 5K begins at 8 a.m. and the three-quarter mile Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. To register in advance, visit umobile.edu/ramrun.

Ghost Chase

The eighth annual Dog River Ghost Chase 5K and Children’s Goblin Gallop is Saturday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m. at The River Shack. Registration information at dogriverghostchase2017.eventbrite.com.

Group rides

South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email [email protected].

Weekly 1K/5K

Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate.

Bingo

Join Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center (1717 Dauphin St.) for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311.

Bridge lessons

The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fitness and athletics classes

New fitness classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, Candle Lit Yoga, Core Fusion, Small Group Personal Fitness Training, Basketball for ages 15 & Up, Basketball for ages 8-14 and sports conditioning for ages 8-17. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Dance and art classes

New dance classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Belly Dance, Pre-ballet & tumbling for ages 6-12, Beginner Piano for ages 8 and up. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Pickleball for adults (indoors)

Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Ballroom dance

Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com.

Ballroom dance

The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email [email protected].

WORKSHOPS

Homebuyers seminar

This seminar, offering tips and information for those wanting to become homeowners, will be held 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. Register at Lifelines/Consumer Credit Counseling, 705 Oak Circle Drive E., Mobile. Call 251-602-0011 to register.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov

Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov.

Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com.

Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450.

Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973.

Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142.

Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com.

Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org.

Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com.

Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com.

Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope.com.

Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www.cityoffoley.org.

Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov.

Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www.cityofmobile.org.

Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org.

Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com.

Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www.thecityofprichard.org.