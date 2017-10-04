GENERAL INTEREST

Think Pink Tea

This free celebration of breast cancer awareness features a runway fashion show by cancer survivors. Thursday, Oct. 5, 4-6 p.m., Mobile Convention Center. To RSVP, email [email protected] or call 251-445-9691.

Fairhope farmer’s market

The city of Fairhope hosts an outdoor farmer’s market Thursdays, 3-6 p.m., through Nov. 2. Behind the Fairhope Public Library downtown on Bancroft Street. Call 251-929-1466.

Sunset cruise

On Friday, Oct. 6, Blakeley State Park hosts a cruise of the lower Mobile-Tensaw River Delta. Departing at 5:30 p.m., the narrated cruise will feature complimentary snacks and drinks, ending with a twilight return to dock by 7:30 p.m. Call 251-626-0798.

“Bullying Ends with Me”

The Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying will hold its annual Bullying Prevention Week campaign in Mobile Schools Oct. 9-13. West Regional Branch Library will host the campaign kickoff Saturday, Oct 7, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 251-639-0004.

USS Alabama Living History

World War II comes alive during the USS Alabama Living History Crew Drill on Saturday, Oct 7, at 2703 Battleship Parkway. There will be plane attack at 1 p.m. Visit ussalabama.com.

“Festival of Flavor”

Come sample some of the best food, beer, wine and much more! Downtown Foley, Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 7, 12-5 p.m. Visit alabamafestivalofflavor.com.

Mardi Gras Expo

The Gulf Coast Mardi Gras Expo, showcasing the best event service providers in the area, will be at the Locale (4128 Government Blvd.) on Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. Live bands, free tastings and door prizes! Tickets cost $7 online, $10 at the door. Visit MardiGrasExpo.com.

Market at The Pillars

The Pillars will host Market at The Pillars on Sunday, Oct. 8, noon to 4 p.m. There will be a variety of local artists and food vendors along with live music and a cash bar; 1757 Government St. Visit facebook.com/themarketatthepillars.

Casino trip

Join Via! Health Fitness & Enrichment Center on the Party Bus to the Palace Casino, Saturday, Oct. 14. $20 per person with $15 Power Play given at casino. Bus departs 1717 Dauphin St. at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 5:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311 or email [email protected].

State Pilotage meeting

The Alabama State Pilotage Commission will have a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 201 N. Jackson St. in the conference room. Call 251-510-5172.

Halloween lights

“Thriller Nights of Lights” will run Sept. 29 through Oct. 31 at Hank Aaron Stadium, every night, rain or shine, 7-10 p.m. The drive-thru light show is synchronized to a variety of music broadcast through car radios. Visit ThrillerNightsofLights.com.

Spooky tours

Gulf Coast Ducks presents a spine-tingling tour through The Fort, the Mobile River and downtown. While this experience is quite creepy, it’s a family attraction! Call 251-802-8687.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. Call 251-625-6888.

Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks

Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141.

Midtown Optimist Club

Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542.

Toastmasters

Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information.

FUNDRAISERS

Cocktails and Furry Tails

Join Save a Stray in celebrating dogs and cats and how they make our lives better on Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. at The Steeple on St. Francis. There will be music by The Redfield, food, a cash bar, raffles and a silent auction. Visit saveastray.org.

Mobile Heart Walk

Benefiting the American Heart Association, the walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, on the campus of the University of South Alabama, 5950 Old Shell Road. Call 228-604-5316 or email [email protected].

Yogathon

Join ARC for seven back-to-back yoga classes Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Mobile’s Cathedral Square. All donations go to supporting ARC’s mission. All ages and all levels. Please bring your own mat. Suggested $10 donation per class, or $35 for unlimited classes. Visit arcforallbeings.org.

A Night Honoring Heroes

Highlighting the courage and dedication of first responders and medical professionals who help patients survive after a traumatic injury, the USA Medical Center will host the gala 5:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Mobile Convention Center. Visit usahealthsystems.com/heroes.

ARTS

“Next of Kin”

The Old Dauphin Way Association presents the Mobile Murder Mystery Dinner Troupe in “Next of Kin” on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Via! Health and Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. $55 per person, includes play, dinner, desserts, tea and a wine bar. Visit www.odwa.org “Events” page to buy tickets, or email [email protected].

First Friday Art Walk

The Eastern Shore Art Center features new art and music the first Friday of every month. Friday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m., Eastern Shore Art Center, 401 Oak St., Fairhope. Contact Adrienne at 251-928-2228, ext. 103.

Batik workshop

Join Joseph Booth to create your own fabric using the hot wax batik technique on Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7, at Mobile Museum of Art. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com.

Free Weekend at MMoA

Mobile Museum of Art is celebrating the opening of new art exhibitions with a free weekend of art and music Saturday, Oct 7, and Sunday, Oct 8. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com.

John Dee Graham

The Independent Music Collective presents the legendary Jon Dee Graham of Austin, Texas, live at Satori Coffee House on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. Admission is free to USA students and a suggested donation of $5 for all others. 5460 Old Shell Road, Mobile.

Afternoon of the Stars

The cast of Mobile Opera’s production of “Cosi Fan Tutte” will perform their favorite musical selections on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. at Ben May Main Library. Light refreshments following the performance. Admission is free. Call 251-208-7097.

Fall Choral Concert

The University of South Alabama Concert Choir and University Chorale will present their Fall Choral Concert on Monday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Call 251-460-6632.

MUSEUMS

“Posing Beauty in African-American Culture”

An exhibition at Mobile Museum of Art exploring the understanding of how African and African-American beauty has been represented through a diverse range of media. Oct. 6 through Jan. 21. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com.

“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!”

The insatiable curiosity of Curious George — the little monkey who has captured the imagination and hearts of millions of children and adults for 65 years — comes to life at Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com.

“Dream Big: Engineering Our World”

Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a first-of-its-kind film for IMAX and giant-screen theaters that will transform how we think about engineering. Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com.

“Right on Course”

The United States Sports Academy’s American Sport Art Museum & Archives is open free to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the newest exhibits is “Right on Course.” Visit www.asama.org.

‘Windows to the Sea’

“Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org.

“Savage Ancient Seas”

“Savage Ancient Seas” will transport GulfQuest guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed the Earth and swam the seas. Visit www.gulfquest.org.

Fairhope’s founding

Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471.

Little Discoveries

“Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email [email protected].

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Threaded Fasteners golf tournament

The 11th annual Threaded Fasteners Inc. Charity Golf Tournament to benefit Team Focus is planned for Saturday, Oct. 7, on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile. Call 251-432-0161.

“Tunnel to Towers”

5K run/walk commemorating the anniversary of 9/11 and raises money for first responders and catastrophically injured veterans. Begins Sunday, Oct 8, 7:30 a.m. at the USS Alabama. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Comba tai karate

The city of Mobile Community Activities Program at LeFlore High School is offering Beginner comba tai karate (ages 6 and up) starting Oct 10. This five-week class focuses on helping students learn how to discipline themselves in life, learn self-respect and deflect aggression. Call 251-208-1610 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Group rides

South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email [email protected].

Weekly 1K/5K

Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate.

Bingo

Join Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center (1717 Dauphin St.) for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311.

Bridge lessons

The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fitness and athletics classes

New fitness classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, Candle Lit Yoga, Core Fusion, Small Group Personal Fitness Training, Basketball for ages 15 & Up, Basketball for ages 8-14 and sports conditioning for ages 8-17. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Dance and art classes

New dance classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Belly Dance, Pre-ballet & tumbling for ages 6-12, Beginner Piano for ages 8 and up. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Pickleball for adults (indoors)

Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Ballroom dance

Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com.

Ballroom dance

The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email [email protected].