Band: Celebrate the City

Date: Friday, Aug. 11, 6 p.m.

Venue: Bienville Square

Tickets: Free

Over the past few years, Mobilians have begun to recognize their city will find any excuse to throw an epic party — and this event will be a celebration of the city itself, its citizens and everything the Azalea City has to offer.

Organized by new promotor Outsiders Presents, Celebrate the City will focus on promoting unity in the city through its passion for music. The celebration coincides with the August installment of LoDa ArtWalk.

After the second-line and marching bands set the mood, two great collaborative jams will take place. First, Yellowhammer will take the stage with a number of impressive guests — Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi All-Stars), Johnny Sansone and Jake Peavy himself. The next collaboration will be an eclectic mix combining New Orleans funk and brass with hip-hop. George Porter Jr. will join the Dirty Dozen Brass Band along with rapper/beatboxer Doug E. Fresh for a set that should keep the crowd on its feet.