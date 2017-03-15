Too much change for me! Between the time change and the weather change I am dying. I mean, the time change is bad enough — waking up what feels like an hour earlier for work on a Monday is the worst. Throw in cold weather that makes you want to stay under the covers, and you get the need to call in “sick.”

Monday was National Napping Day and yet I didn’t get in a single nap! WTH! I should have called in sick. Luckily for you, there is no napping on the job so I’ve got all the latest gossip! Read now, nap later!

No chill at Chili Cook-Off

This past Saturday was the 28th annual American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off out at The Grounds.

I’ll be honest, it’s been a hot minute since the last time I went to the Chili Cook-Off. After Saturday, I was wondering what took me so long to come back. I mean, I love chili and I want researchers to find a cure for cancer, so it’s a win-win in my book.

Anyway, about Saturday: The worst part of the day was that I decided to wear a sweater. I could have sworn it was going to be chillier that day, but I was wrong — the beer was the only chilled thing there.

Moving on to the chili, we tested so many I can’t even remember which was which! A few stood out, though — like the chili that was more like chili cheese tots, or people serving hush puppies or cornbread, or the people with creative tables. Boozie’s two favorites, chili-wise, were Austal’s — they served a variety of toppings including cheese, sour cream and Fritos — and Merchants Transfer Co. — which kept it simple and didn’t stray from the basics.

Maybe I am plain, or worse, basic, but some folks strayed so far from the basics I could only eat a few bites. For instance, one tasted like a pack of taco seasoning was poured into my mouth. Another tasted more like chicken soup instead of chili. Still others were cold. I mean, everyone is different. As one lady walked from a booth she exclaimed that the chili was “freaking terrible.” I didn’t think it was that bad.

The winner for best overall chili (and first place for meat and beans) was Gulf States Engineering. I’ll be honest, I ate so much chili I don’t know if I tried theirs or not, but I do recall they had a comical sign that read “Pirates of the Chili-Bean.”

Gulf States Engineering weren’t the only ones with creative signs. Hot Meat and Cool Beans took home first place in the wild game category. Their “Huntin’ for a Cure” went perfectly with their hunting/outdoor-themed table and wild game chili.

The winner of best-decorated tent was Coastal Alabama Community College. I don’t recall their tent but I do recall a popular tent for kids was Orion Engineering. They had princesses outside their booth welcoming people and taking pictures, so of course they were popular.

Another popular booth was Southern Light, which had Jermaine Funnymaine Johnson on the scene. You know Jermaine aka Funnymaine from the popular Facebook videos where he recreates how Alabama fans watched that weekend of SEC football. I’ve seen the videos and they are funny so of course he drew a crowd for pictures. Roll Tide.

Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or just some plain ol’ chili lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!