The Mobile County Judicial Commission has set an October 24 deadline for submitting names to be considered for Mobile County Circuit Judge, Place Nine, which will be vacant upon the retirement of Judge Rosemary de Juan Chambers.

Chambers, who was appointed circuit judge in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit of Alabama in 1992, plans to retire as of January 4, 2018, after more than 25 years on the bench.

A graduate of Vanderbilt University and the University of Alabama School of Law, Chambers worked as a prosecutor for the City of Mobile, as counsel for the Department of Human Resources and in private practice prior to her appointment.

During her time in Circuit Court, Chambers was assigned to the Domestic Relations Division, where she oversaw the implementation of the “Helping Children Cope With Divorce” program, a Lawyers for Children Pro Bono program and assisted in the development of several supervised visitation programs.

For nominees to be considered, their names must be submitted to the Commission by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and they are expected to be announced to the public the following day.

Applications can be obtained from Court Administrator Nancy Cowart, whose office is located in room room 858 of Mobile County’s Government Plaza. Completed applications can be mailed or delivered to the commission chairperson — Judge Sarah H. Stewart — at Courtroom 6200 in Government Plaza.

Members of the public will be given an opportunity to provide comments about the nominees through Nov. 15, before the commission’s selection of three finalists — one of whom will be appointed to fill the vacancy by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey