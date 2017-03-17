The City of Mobile is changing its hours for the customer interface that oversees business licenses and filing taxes. Starting on Tuesday, March 21, the windows located on the second floor of Government Plaza will be open from 8 am to 3 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, the windows will remain open from 8 am to 1 pm. The satellite office located at the West Administrative Complex will remain open Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Filing taxes is also available online.

The staff will utilize the time when the windows are closed for processing business licenses, software training, data entry and updating major processes. The end result will be a new and improved business license application process that will provide customers with faster response times while decreasing staff overtime.

“These changes will make starting a business in the City of Mobile easier than ever before,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “This is the next step towards becoming the most business-friendly city in America by 2020.”