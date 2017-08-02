Federal prosecutors have charged a ladies consignment shop in the Spring Hill area with violating the Endangered Species Act by selling a coat made of jaguar fur to someone out of state.

Hertha’s Second Edition, which has locations in Mobile and Fairhope, was named in the complaint filed by federal authorities Wednesday. While the information released on Wednesday was limited, court files indicate the coat was sold sometime in late January to an individual from Biloxi, Mississippi.

Under the Endangered Species Act, it is illegal for anyone in the United States to “possess, sell, deliver, carry, transport, or ship” species that are protected under the law — including Jaguars.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), jaguars are considered “near threatened” — meaning the species could be threatened with extinction in the near future.

In a separate document filed on Wednesday, prosecutors listed potential penalties in the case that include up to 12 months in federal prison and fines as high as $100,000. However, at this point, it’s unclear who those criminal penalties could be assessed to.

Hertha’s Second Edition and its affiliated firm, Hershey’s Girls LLP, are named in the complaint, but so far, no individuals appear to have been charged.

It’s also unclear how the consignment shop acquired the Jaguar coat or whom it was sold to in Mississippi.

According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, the registered agent of Hershey’s Girls, LLP is Hertha Green, though Green hasn’t been named individually in any capacity at this time.

Messages to the store seeking comment on this report were redirected to Hershey’s Girls’ attorney, Jeff Deen. An initial hearing in the case has been scheduled for 3 p.m., Aug. 8, at the federal courthouse in Mobile.

Not long after the case was filed, the Associated Press picked up the story. By Wednesday morning it had been republished by several national new outlets including The New York Times, The Washington Post and Fox News.