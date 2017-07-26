The City of Mobile will begin construction to transform Water Street from the backyard of downtown into the gateway of Mobile. This first phase of construction will include new sidewalks and new ADA curb ramps at pedestrian crossings.

The purpose of the project is to connect citizens and visitors to the riverfront and its amenities including Cooper Riverside Park, the Mobile Convention Center, GulfQuest Maritime Museum and the Mobile Cruise Terminal.

“Water Street is often people’s first impression of the City Mobile,” Stimpson said. “Ironically, Water Street currently prevents you from accessing the water. Our goal is to create a safer, more walkable and bikeable corridor that invites you to these attractions. ”

Future plans include new striping to form new crosswalks and bicycle and pedestrian lanes reducing the amount of vehicular traffic lanes from six to four. This will coincide with new traffic signals along portions of Water Street to create a more efficient traffic flow.

The Mobile City Council is scheduled to vote on the $1113,662 construction contract with McElhenney Construction Co. LLC during next Tuesday’s Council meeting.