Continental Motors Group announced it has chosen Mobile for the first step of a three-year global investment plan to take its manufacturing, customer service and engineering infrastructure to the next level.

This first step will build a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and corporate office located at the Brookley aeroplex and will replace the company’s current 11 building footprint with a single facility designed for lean manufacturing and office systems.

The Company has spent the past year working with manufacturing experts, conducting benchmarking visits and planning an investment program that renews its commitment to not just assembling aviation piston engines, but also manufacturing the core parts that make the engines. The new facility will be nearly 225,000 square feet, with the majority being dedicated to advanced engine and parts manufacturing. The facility will be populated with new manufacturing equipment and include a special area designated for evaluation of new manufacturing techniques and processes, including additive manufacturing and automation.

“We currently occupy 11 buildings on 44 acres at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, with most of the buildings built before the second World War,” said Michael Skolnik, executive vice president for Global Operations. “The current operation being spread throughout multiple buildings, drives many challenges and inefficiencies. Continental Motors has been a big part of the local Mobile community for over 50 years and is pleased with the community support that allows us to renew our commitment to the region and our great team members for many years to come.

“The ‘greenfield’ facility will modernize our manufacturing processes into a world-class, high-productivity, vertically integrated center of manufacturing excellence in the new center of aviation in Mobile, Alabama, USA.”, he added.

Building a new factory is only one part of the plan to profoundly transform Continental Motors and the way the company designs, manufactures, certifies, and support products. CMG will build a new customer and technical service infrastructure and environment that will allow assisting customers through phone, email, and app support, regardless of their location in the world. Furthermore, Continental Motors will increase its capacity to develop new products and expand China market access with a new engineering and design service center based in China.

“Continental Motors has been supported by its excellent team members and the community of Mobile, Alabama for over 50 years,” Rhett Ross, president and CEO of Continental Motors Group, said. “We are pleased today to announce a renewed partnership with all to secure the company’s future for another 100 years. Further, I am pleased to announce our commitment to our global team members and customers with a firm investment to modernize our facilities, products and support.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson called Continental Motors an “outstanding partner.”

“We are pleased to support them in making this major investment in the City of Mobile,” Stimpson said. “Mobile is open for business, and it’s a great time to invest in Mobile.”

Continental Motors will finish building design and equipment selection in 2017 and will move into its new North American facility in 2019.