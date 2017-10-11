You love their gumbo and grits, but the award-winning tiny coffee shop at the corner of George and Savannah has so much more to offer. Cream & Sugar Café is the Oakleigh destination for breakfast, coffee, tea and, of course, cake balls!

I’ve gotten an inside peek at what they’re doing for the Halloween season, and it’s spooky delicious. Don’t be frightened by the red velvet cake eyeballs. Cookies and cream mummies are as delicious as the chocolate spiders, but it’s the pumpkin spice pumpkins that will go best with your latte.

Call 251-405-0003 to check availability or to place a big order for your scarefest.

“Great Chefs of Oakleigh” postponed

It was a sellout event, but “Great Chefs of Oakleigh” had to be postponed from last week due to the weather. We told you about it in our previous issue and it sounded amazing. Luckily, the event has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 15, 4-7 p.m. at Washington Square.

With the change of date came conflicts for ticket holders and as a result there are now a few VIP tables available for $200 and a couple dozen individual tickets for $30. Good luck nabbing your second chance with all the great food, entertainment and libations. Search the social media.

Jersey Mike’s opens on Dauphin

There are a lot of sub shops out there, but the most recent to create a buzz of anticipation is Jersey Mike’s at 3151 Dauphin St. The initial crowds seem pleased with the new midtown eatery between Interstate 65 and Sage. I can’t wait for a Big Kahuna Chicken Cheese Steak or a Jersey Shore’s Favorite. Hot or cold subs and wraps have this place already looking like a hotspot.

El Camino Taco Shack heats up Fairhope

We are all still taco crazy, and I don’t think that mania is going anywhere anytime soon. Therefore, congratulations are in order for Fairhope gaining the new El Camino Taco Shack in the former Gumbo Shack location

Fish and shrimp tacos, barbacoa, shredded chicken and even a breakfast taco brightens this menu. Fire-roasted salsa, queso and loaded fries round out the appetizers.

Burritos, grain bowls, salads and quesadillas are a good reason to darken the doorway, but the sides have me most excited. Mexican street corn, poblano rice and ranch fries have sealed the deal for me.

Expect happy hour specials and live music on Friday nights, located at 212½ Fairhope Ave.

Southwood Kitchen a hit

I love writing about openings, especially when they get this kind of praise. Southwood Kitchen in the former Rosie’s Grill, 1203 U.S. Highway 98, Suite 3D, in Daphen is putting smiles on a lot of faces.

The fine dining/casual atmosphere is making a rock star out of Chef Jeremiah Matthews, who has created a menu of regionally inspired dishes made with the finest local seasonal produce. View the decadence at www.southwoodkitchen.com.

Recycle!