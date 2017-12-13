There’s a reason to go to Grand Bay on your next quest for food. Ozzy’s Restaurant (aka Ozzy and L.J.’s.) is creating a buzz with its marriage of Cuban and Cajun cuisine garnering hundreds of stellar reviews.

Enjoy Cajun fare such as Gulf shrimp, blackened catfish, fried green tomatoes, a selection of po’boys and shrimp and grits, or follow the Cuban route with Cuban piccadillo, papas rellenas, Cuban sandwiches, crabcakes or taco salads

The two chefs come together with excellent results, as Ozzy brings the Cuban influence and L.J. provides the Cajun perspective. With stuffed burgers next to soft-shell tacos, and bread pudding with bourbon sauce beside barbecue pulled-pork sandwiches, there’s a lot going on when these two cultures collide.

Find the complete menu on Facebook or visit them in person at 12061 U.S. Highway 90 in Grand Bay. Hours are odd, with Tuesday and Wednesday opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday they close at 7 p.m. and Saturday the doors shut at 3 p.m.

El Papi nears opening next to Five Bar

The much-anticipated El Papi opens soon as the sister restaurant to Five Bar and Chuck’s Fish in the former Café 615 building. Renovations have been made and the menu is getting the finishing touches for a soft opening soon.

With items that lean toward higher-end Mexican, you can expect a fair amount of seafood being associated with Chuck’s. Potato taquitos, tacos de camarones and much more, I know the employees at Five are in heaven getting to sample their nextdoor neighbor’s progress.

Pay attention to social media for a grand opening.

Southern Napa’s 12 Bottles of Christmas

I may be a little late to the party, but Southern Napa is right in the middle of their 12 Bottles of Christmas promotion. The Daphne shop is featuring one of their favorite bottles every day for 12 consecutive days, with special pricing on solo bottles and big savings on six or more!

Follow their cork-busting deals on social media, call them at 251-375-2800 or visit them at 2304 Main St. Be sure to join the email list for quick updates.

Baldwin County businesses raise funds for Prodisee Pantry

One town, one family, one day — that’s the message of Prodisee Pantry and the Fairhope Store, partners in the new campaign to raise funds for the more than 1,500 families in Fairhope that depend on Prodisee Pantry for emergency food and groceries.

“For just $20 we can feed a family of four for a week,” Executive Director Deann Servos said. “While canned food drives and other projects are wonderful, we can stretch dollars so much further.”

Encouraging donations of $5 per day at participating Fairhope restaurants, the Fairhope Store can feed families of four a healthy holiday meal.

“Prodisee is a treasure in this community,” Lisette Norman, owner of Fairhope Store, said. “It’s stunning how many families are depending on them every week to put food on the table. These are our neighbors.”

The campaign runs through December’s end and includes Panini Pete’s, Sunset Grille and Dragonfly. Check social media as additional restaurants are added.

Recycle!

(Photo | Facebook) Ask your server at participating Fairhope restaurants to add $5 to your tab for the “One Town, One Family, One Day” fundraiser for Prodisee Pantry.