According to a news release, Daphne City Councilman Joe Davis has announced he will seek election to the Baldwin County Commission District 2 seat in 2018. Current District 2 Commissioner Chris Elliott is campaigning for the Alabama State Senate.

The news release says as native of Thomasville, Davis moved to Daphne in 2006 after retiring from First United Security Bank as director of the brokerage and investments division. Prior to that he served as a retirement plan specialist with Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of AIG. His career also includes serving as provost at Alabama Southern Community College, business manager at Hobson State Technical College and director of alumni affairs at the University of Alabama.

Davis was appointed to the Daphne City Council District 7 seat in 2013.

“I want to serve the people of Baldwin County just like I have the people of Daphne over these last few terms on the city council,” Davis said. “I’ve had experience looking at issues related to growth and development, as well as trying to bring more good-paying jobs into our area, and I want to help do that for everyone across our county, from Little River down to Fort Morgan.”

Davis previously served on the City of Thomasville Industrial Development Board, Clarke County IDB, the Alabama/Tombigbee Regional Planning Commission, and most recently as Council liaison to the City of Daphne IDB.

Davis said he knows how important continued economic development and job growth are for the county, and wants to continue his focus on those key areas.

“We are one of the most prosperous counties in the state and region, and we need to continue to be competitive and make sure we’re able to offer employers the workforce and business environment they need to thrive and grow,” Davis said. “More businesses mean more jobs and better quality of life for our citizens, so we all benefit. I want to be able to use my knowledge and insight from the business world and years of public service in Daphne to help better the lives of all of our citizens across Baldwin County. I hope the voters of Baldwin County will elect me to do just that.”