SUBMITTED — The 2017 Photo Contest deadline for submissions will be Oct. 16. The Weeks Bay Photo Contest has been a huge part of our community outreach for the last 17 years. With such amazing natural resources throughout our area, it makes sense to have a photo contest that focuses exclusively on wonders of coastal Alabama.

Photos may be Color or Black & White and entered in the following categories:

• Flora: plants, trees, shrubs, flowers, etc.

• Fauna: animals, insects, fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, mammals, etc.

• Habitat: outdoor scene or landscape.

• People in Nature (PIN): people recreating or enjoying their coastal resources.

This year, all photos must be submitted digitally. But don’t worry, it’s easy! Here are the 4 simple steps to entering a photo:

Take an awesome photo in one of our four categories listed above. Visit our website or Facebook page. Click on the link to buy a ticket on Eventbrite for each photo. The adult entry fee per photo is $5 and you can enter 2 photos in each category. Entry for participants 16 and under is FREE.

Once you receive your confirmation email, forward that email to [email protected] with your photo attached.

Winners will be notified via email and required to submit a high-resolution version of their winning shot. The adult and junior first place winners receive cash prizes, with a grand prize of $100.00 for the best overall shot. All other adult and junior placing photographers will receive Foundation merchandise. All placing photos will receive a ribbon.

Our only rules for submitting photos are:

• Photos were taken by the artist whose name is on the registration.

• Photos were taken in an Alabama Gulf Coast watershed or coastal waters.

• Photos were taken between October 19, 2016 and October 24, 2017

• Photographers grant permission to the Weeks Bay Foundation to use the photo in any way it deems appropriate. However, the photographer also retains the right to use the photo.

• Photographers have the permission of any recognizable people in their photos to use their likeness.