By JOHN MULLEN

A Daphne development that could potentially contain 915 lots in five phases will have to wait another month before moving forward.

Representatives for Bertolla Properties want to first annex the 361-acre tract into the city, and then present plans for the housing development. Action on the request was delayed until Aug. 24 because there was no quorum at the July 27 Daphne Planning Commission meeting.

All over Baldwin County the burgeoning housing market continues at a steady pace as plans to add homes and apartment complexes are in the works in Daphne, Foley, Fairhope and Gulf Shores.

In Daphne, officials with Dewberry/Preble-Rish presented the annexation request for Bertolla. If the annexation is approved by the Planning Commission it will then have to be agreed upon by the City Council, city officials said.

The parcel is located in the southeast corner of the intersection of Austin Road and State Highway 181. Under Baldwin County zoning it is currently a single-family district.

The Reserve in Daphne, also represented by Dewberry/Preble Rish, asked for a preliminary plat approval for phase two of that development. It is located just north of County Road 64 and west of the Fish River, and is planned for 56 lots.

In Foley, two new apartment complexes on County Road 20, one near the new OWA attraction, recently received approval.

CRN Developments got the green light from the planning commission on July 19 for a 120-unit apartment complex called Sevilla Place Apartments. The project will be at the intersection of County Road 20 and Juniper Street, just west of the new Poarch Creek Indian entertainment complex.

Also in Foley in May, Baldwin Trace Apartments were given approval to build a 216-unit complex at County Road 20 and Pine Street, about a half mile west of Alabama 59.

In Fairhope, a final plat approval was requested on July 3 by Dewberry/Preble Rish for Fox Hollow phase one for a 52-lot subdivision. The parcel is located on the south side of Morphy Avenue between the Edington Place and Pecan Trace subdivisions. The Planning Commission approval allows for construction to begin.

In Gulf Shores, developers got the go-ahead to start construction on phase one of the Aventura subdivision on County Road 6 west of State Highway 59. The Planning Commission approved the 199-lot project on a 6-0 vote. Master plans for Aventura call for a total of 441 lots on the nearly 400-acre parcel.

Also in Gulf Shores, the Retreat at Bon Secour also got a favorable 6-0 request for a planned unit development rezoning and modification to gain approval for 21 lots. The subdivision is located on Waterway West Boulevard. The project must be approved by the council and will face a vote there next month.