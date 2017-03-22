Editor:

I am both pleased and quite concerned about the present legislation that is proposed to replace the Affordable Care Act. I am happy the present legislation under consideration maintains health care access for people with pre-existing conditions. However, I am very concerned that this proposed legislation will discontinue the added funding that allowed 31 states to expand Medicaid under ACA. What will these states do in 2020 if this legislation passes? I seriously doubt that a per capita cap will adequately fund health care for the poor, disabled and vulnerable.

Quite honestly, I am concerned with the present “worldview” that addresses diminished physical, emotional and spiritual vitality by merely prescribing pills, rather than addressing the underlying causative factors many complementary healing modalities attempt to address. Quite frankly, I do agree with many people who feel increased funding cannot adequately address our societal challenges with health and vitality. Quite simply, our culture must learn our life choices affect our vitality and clarity.

However, we must as a society enact a two-step process in tackling our spiraling health care financing challenges. We must educate young minds on the responsibilities inherent in well-being. And until we can redirect the choices of our “children” to greater compassion, we must treat the bodies of those who need physical restoration.

We must continue to fund health care for the most vulnerable in society. Certain segments of our society feel justified in ignoring the drain of physical vitality and emotional well-being from those who they perceive are weak, loving and forgiving. Quite simply, “sick” people cannot learn self-mastery if they do not also express well-being. If we reduce health care benefits from Medicaid for those who are “healing,” we will only create greater societal challenges in the future. Those who are finding restoration will begin to backslide if they are denied health care.

But as a society, we must teach our “children” personal responsibility rather than selfish attainment. Spending more money on health care will not solve this societal problem of disregard for the well-being of the more sensitive and creative members of our society. However, removing access to health care for the poor, vulnerable and disabled will widen the gap between those attaining and those suffering.

Quite honestly, I address health and wholeness issues like most Christian Scientists and New Thought Metaphysicians. I believe that prayer heals through the application of Divine Mercy. However, part of Divine Mercy is compassion for those not-yet-awakened souls who are unaware of the game of life. Do we disregard their right to “be?”

As a society, we must uphold the physical and economic well-being of everyone. Removing access to health care for those seeking restoration is cruel and mean spirited, and will not solve the health care financing crisis our society now faces. However, more funding won’t solve the underlying causative factors creating more expensive health care diagnostic means of correction. Quite honestly, the health care financing challenge of our nations is not economic; instead, it is a moral issue. We must educate our citizens to take responsibility for their daily lives and their perceptions of fairness for themselves and everyone.

Ronald Francis David Hunt

Mobile