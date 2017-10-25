Band: The War and Treaty

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.

Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com

Tickets: $10 at the door

The story of many musicians begins in childhood, but Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty nurtured his musical talent in a most unlikely place. In 2004, while serving in the U.S. military in Iraq, he found himself camping in one of Saddam Hussein’s private palaces. While there, Trotter began teaching himself piano and composing songs — on an instrument that belonged to the former dictator.

After returning home, destiny joined him with vocalist Tanya Blount. The couple pooled their music talents into a project they call The War & the Treaty.

Trotter and Blount have created a sound expertly combining soul, blues and gospel influences from the early 20th century to the present time. Their upcoming EP is “Down to the River.”

The War & the Treaty transforms its mix of jazz, Delta blues, soul and funk into a charismatic sonic revival that should gain luster in a live setting.