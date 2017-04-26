It’s been 30 days since arrest warrants for “possession of marijuana” and “illegal possession of prescription drugs” were written for former Mobile County deputy Chris Parsons.

Though Parsons has yet to be arrested, his former employer has taken scores of other similarly nonviolent drug offenders to jail while his warrants remain unsigned — including more than two dozen charged with the exact same offenses.

Jail records indicate the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has made 29 arrests for marijuana possession since Parsons’ warrants were approved on March 27 and four arrests for illegal possession of prescription drugs during the same time period. When asked about the data, Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said, “there are several different ways every case is handled based on the circumstances in that case.

“Most of those possession cases where we arrest someone are usually people that are dealing in drugs. This was a case where an employee had a drug addiction, and we, in essence, investigated and set up the scenario that led to him being caught in possession, and he’s going to suffer serious sanctions because he was a law officer,” Cochran said. “There are a number of companies that have employees with drug addictions — it’s a national epidemic. [Parsons] wasn’t dealing or selling, he was using, and we essentially set the circumstances up so we could catch and remove him from the department.”

However, Lagniappe’s review of MCSO arrests intentionally excluded persons whose charges included an element of distribution or violence. Of those 58 recorded drug arrests, 14 stemmed from the possession of a controlled substance charges and 26 were for misdemeanor charges for possessing drug paraphernalia.

All of those charges resulted in an arrest, though some apply to the same individual, and some suspects surrendered to MCSO under their own recognizance. A full list of those charges can be seen here.

MCSO spokeswoman Lori Myles disputed some of the numbers and said Parsons’ case differs from most because it was part of an “undercover narcotic” investigation, drawing a parallel to an MCSO operation on March 15 that led to the arrest of 23 people.

“Theses arrests were part of an ongoing investigation that our undercover narcotic deputies and U.S. Marshals had been working on for six months,” Myles said. “When the investigation was complete, we made the arrest.”

Notably, MCSO’s investigation into Parsons’ actions was completed March 27, the starting date of Lagniappe’s records review.

Parsons was terminated after he was caught buying illegal drugs in a sting operation executed by the MCSO and the Saraland Police Department March 6. Marijuana and another “controlled substance” were later found in Parsons’ patrol car.

When the MCSO turned its investigation over to Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich on March 27, it was accompanied by a request from Cochran that Parsons’ case go before a grand jury. Rich denied Cochran’s request, claiming there was “no legitimate reason” for it to deviate from the “normal screening process” and present the case to a grand jury.

There have been accusations of preferential treatment because of Parson’s former position with MCSO and because his father, Lonnie Parsons, is the chief of support services for the office.

However, MCSO continues to maintain it would be necessary to accelerate the process, protect the identity of undercover informants and prevent the agency from altering the investigation by making an arrest.

“MCSO, with our undercover narcotics team, investigated this case, and we work very hard to protect their identity for any future investigations,” Myles said. “Because of the media exposure of the case, and the reasons stated above, we knew the case would be best presented to the grand jury. We also knew the subject being investigated.”

This week, Cochran suggested any delay in Parsons’ arrest is the result of delays in Rich’s office, claiming MCSO’s role “started and ended” when it turned over its investigation last month. He also said he has recommended similar cases go to a grand jury “numerous times.”

According to Cochran, the case against former deputy Clifton Wayne Holifield Jr. was also presented to a grand jury, adding he was “trying to be consistent if anything.” However, Holifield also turned himself in and was arrested the day allegations against him were released.

Cochran also again mentioned Parsons’ ongoing drug treatment as another reason for delaying the signing of his arrest.

“[Rich] knows that [Parsons] has since put him in a treatment program,” Cochran said. “She might have wanted him arrested at the time, but we didn’t feel like rushing out and arresting him while he’s checked himself into a treatment center.”

Earlier this week, Rich rejected many of Cochran’s claims and said nothing changed in her office since the warrants for Parsons’ arrest were prepared a month ago. She also said she’s never seen a case handled this way since becoming the district attorney in 2012.

“The warrants are ready to be signed in my office, but the sheriff instructed two of his employees not to come and sign them, and that’s where this case has been left,” she said. “He can send them over here at any point in time — it’s that plain and simple.”

Lagniappe also reached out to the Saraland Police Department for a comment on its involvement, but no response was received from Public Information Officer Gary Cole in time for this report.

Rich noted the employee needed to sign Parsons’ arrest warrant for Saraland has since become an MCSO employee. On Tuesday, Myles confirmed Greg O’Shea — a previous MCSO employee — had left SPD to rejoin the sheriff’s staff.

Though O’Shea assisted with MCSO’s undercover narcotics operations during the time of its investigation into Parsons, Myles said he was employed by the city of Saraland and not MCSO at the time. He was officially sworn in as an MCSO employee April 25.

*updated at 5:15 p.m. to include similar MCSO arrests recorded April 19-26.