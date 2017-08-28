SUBMITTED — Dr. Wayne Flynt, renowned scholar of Southern history, politics, religion and culture, will be the speaker for the 2017 Dill Lecture Series at Dauphin Way United Methodist Church. He will deliver the message during morning worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, and give a lecture at 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening, which will be followed by a book signing and reception. Then on Monday morning, beginning at 9 a.m., he will deliver two lectures based on his friendship with Harper Lee and his deep understanding of her writing. All events will be held at Dauphin Way and are offered without charge to the entire community.

Dr. Flynt’s talks at Dauphin Way will provide insights into Alabama’s religious and literary legacy. His Sunday morning sermon is entitled “Who’s the Greatest?” The Sunday evening lecture reflects his life-long commitment to the plight of the poor, the poorly educated, and the underserved as he expounds on “The Faith Community and Social Justice.” Monday morning will feature two lectures, “Harper Lee and the Atticus Finch of To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Harper Lee and the Atticus Finch of “Go Set a Watchman.” (Pre-registration for Monday event is requested for planning purposes, but there is no charge.)

Dr. Flynt enjoyed an enduring and endearing friendship with Harper Lee, beloved author of To Kill a Mockingbird. Their exchange of letters (some of which are included in Flynt’s latest book, “Mockingbird Songs: My Friendship with Harper Lee,” which will be available for sale at the events) reveals much about the character and passion of these two amazing Alabamians who have, through their writings, brought issues such as racism, poverty, and the importance of moral values to the forefront of the public’s consciousness. Upon Lee’s death in 2016, Dr. Flynt delivered the eulogy at her funeral, at her request.

Wayne Flynt is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of History at Auburn University and author of fourteen books. His teaching career spanned four decades and earned him numerous teaching awards. In 2005 he was inducted into The University of Alabama Communication Hall of Fame, which honors communication personalities who have brought lasting fame to the state. He is also Editor-in-Chief Emeritus of the online Encyclopedia of Alabama. Dr. Flynt was educated at Howard College (now Samford University) and Florida State University. He and his wife Dorothy still make their home in Auburn. They have two sons and three grandchildren.

The Dill Lecture Series was established in 2013 by Dauphin Way United Methodist Church Foundation to honor Dr. Stephen Dill and his wife Ruth for their 40 years of service to the church and to the community. The Lecture Series brings to Mobile esteemed speakers to offer their insights and inspiration to the Dauphin Way congregation and to the community at large.

For additional information, please contact Dauphin Way United Methodist Church, 1507 Dauphin Street, at 251-471-1511, or visit the church website at www.dauphinwayumc.org.