Matt Lauer, Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Al Franken and many more puppets are all being forced by their handlers to commit public humiliation rituals, all for the sake of somehow casting a shadow of doubt on the Hon. Judge Roy Moore, who (in my humble opinion) will undoubtedly be the winner in the upcoming U.S. Senate special election.

There will be a couple more public humiliation rituals by other media and or political puppets between now and election day (Tuesday, Dec. 12) in order to perpetuate this myth that the Hon. Judge Roy Moore had somehow miraculously fooled every single person he ever met, every day of his life for about the last (say) 40-odd years. People have known about the above-mentioned sick list’s proclivities since the dawn of time, yet Moore’s accusers suddenly manifest just in time to somehow prevent him from earning compelling subpoena power as my next U.S. Senator from the great state of Alabama.

As one of his soon-to-be constituents, I look forward to watching future Sen. Roy Moore explain to the world why perversion cannot become the law of the land, a cross the Hon. Judge Roy Moore has carried his whole career, standing up for what’s good and decent in this country. And now the people of the great state of Alabama are standing behind the Hon. Judge Roy Moore.

A former military police officer such as Moore will have no problem laying down the law with the bunch of never Trumpers currently manning (and I use that term loosely) the swamp.

They know the day of judgment does arrive, and they’re trying to postpone it by any means necessary. Roll, Trump, roll!

Phillip Pringle

Mobile