Barbara Drummond was elected Chairwoman of the Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) Board of Commissioners, replacing Dr. James Laier who returns to the role of commissioner. Sam Jones will serve as Vice Chairman and Kenneth W. Nichols will be Secretary-Treasurer. The election took place at the Oct. 11 meeting.

Drummond, a representative for House District 103, is the owner of B-Inspired Marketing and Consulting, Inc.

She is the former Executive Director of Administrative Services and Community Affairs for the City of Mobile, as well as former Public Affairs and Community Services Director for the Mobile County Commission.

Prior to government service, she was a reporter and columnist for the Mobile Press Register. A graduate of Leadership Mobile and Leadership Alabama, she has served on numerous civic boards, receiving several national awards for her leadership. She served as MAWSS’ Vice Chair in 2016.