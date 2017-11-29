Band: Marc Broussard, Pet Fangs

Date: Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Venue: The Steeple on St. Francis, 251 St. Francis St., www.thesteeplemobile.com

Tickets: $20-$32.50 available through Ticketfly

The Steeple at St. Francis has impressed locals with its versatility. Not only is The Steeple a premiere event space, but the former church is also a destination for live music. The Steeple’s stage has placed host to J.J. Grey, Travis Tritt, Paul Thorn and Blues Traveler.

Now, the unique venue will be filled with the sounds of Marc Broussard. Since his breakout album “Carencro,” Broussard has maintained a loyal audience in the Azalea City. His local fans have watched as this artist has evolved. However, his trademark mix of blues, soul and R&B has never wavered.

Broussard will fill his setlist with fan favorites and cuts from his new release “Easy to Love,” an album that shakes things up a bit with several tracks taking on slight tinge of Americana. Even so, Broussard uses his soulful vocals to connect these tracks to the rest of the album.

Pet Fangs will be warming up the crowd. Hailing from the Big Easy, this quartet showcases a sound they call “garage pop.” Some may find this style to be a new school dose of electro soul. Pet Fangs’ music demonstrates a cool edginess that borderlines musical seduction.