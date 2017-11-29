Band: Red Clay Strays

Date: Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.

Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com

Tickets: $7 at the door

From Jimmy Lumpkin & the Revival to Abe Partridge, Mobile-area label Skate Mountain Records continues to add impressive local talent to their roster. Red Clay Strays is yet another Skate Mountain band that has been pulling crowds in the Azalea City and beyond.

This five piece delivers a melting pot of influences from the past, present and future of country and Southern rock. Their trademark sound is complemented by a charismatic live delivery, a musical cocktail that has earned them fans from Mobile to Nashville.

While a full-length debut is forthcoming, Red Clay Strays’ official website features five tracks from their work at Anthony Crawford’s Admiral Bean Studio. From heartfelt love ballads to rocking honky-tonk anthems, Red Clay Strays laces these songs with a constant feed of Southern rock overtones.