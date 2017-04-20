Though it managed to delay his sentence for brief a period of time, Allen Joseph Butler III’s successful escape from police custody earlier this year has only added to his time in federal prison.

Butler, who is from Theodore, sparked a five-day manhunt locally when he escaped from the custody of corrections officers employed with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, he had pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and was waiting to be sentened at the Mobile County Metro Jail.

On Jan. 6, though, Butler was transported to the University of Southern Alabama hospital after complaining of pain caused by swallowing a piece of metal. While at the hospital, police say Butler used a partial handcuff key to unlock himself and escaped police custody.

His escape prompted a large-scale manhunt, which included a number of local media networks that covered the search for Butler. Information was later received that Butler had initially traveled to New Orleans after escaping the hospital, but returned to the Mobile area shortly thereafter.

Five days after he slipped away, Butler was tracked to an apartment in Wilmer by law enforcement officers, who found him hiding inside the residence upon their arrival.

At a hearing earlier this week, District Court Senior Judge Callie V.S. Granade sentenced Butler to 109 months [nine years] in federal prison for his original firearms charge and the subsequent escape charges.

Throughout the five-day manhunt, a number of law enforcement agencies assisted in tracking Butler down including the Federal Bureau of Investigation through its Mobile field office, the U.S. Marshal Service, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Butler’s case was prosecuted by Assistant U. S. Attorney Christopher Baugh under the direction of acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, Steve Butler.