Submitted

Fairhope’s popular Outdoor Farmers Market returns May 4 for an extended run in the new parking lot behind the Public Library.

“This year we will be combining the spring and fall markets and running 27 weeks straight,” said Paige Crawford, special events coordinator. The market will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays from May 4 through Nov. 2.

The market features local farmers and bakers. In addition to Baldwin County produce, the market will sell fresh-cut flowers, local honey and baked goods. Beginning at 4 p.m. each Thursday, the Public Library will offer activities for children.

For more information about the Fairhope Outdoor Farmer’s Market please call 251-929-1466.