Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson is beginning a series of Town Hall meetings in which citizens can hear about what’s going on in city government and can express their opinions and concerns.

The first meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Fairhope Public Library. The topic will be, “The First 90 Days and Looking to the Future.”

The second meeting is set for March 7 at Quail Creek Golf Course. Future meetings will be held on the first and/or third Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Representatives from city departments are expected to attend the meetings and be available to answer questions. City Council members are also expected to attend, according to a new release.

Fairhope residents who want to request that a specific topic be covered at a meeting may call 251-990-0218 or email the mayor’s office at [email protected]