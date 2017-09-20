A father and son duo was arrested Wednesday morning for what deputies described as a scheme to trade ice (methamphetamine) for all sorts of stolen goods people were bringing to their house in Semmes.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics officers had previously made two controlled buys from the residence, which is located on Redstone Drive and owned by 57-year-old Jerry Fowler Sr.

After obtaining a search warrant for the property, police returned in the early hours of Sept. 20 to find stolen vehicles, motorcycles, wedding rings, silver coins, jewelry, handguns, power tools and a utility trailer.

Watches and other assorted jewelry. (MCSO) Vintage baseball cards... (MCSO) Rings and handguns... (MCSO) Power tools... (MCSO) The allegedly stolen items included vehicles. (MCSO) After searching a home on Redstone Drive in Semmes, deputies found several stolen items and a number of illegal narcotics. (MCSO)

MCSO Narcotics officers also recovered approximately an ounce of methamphetamine as well as marijuana, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia at the house.

As a result, Fowler was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

His son, 37-year-old Jerry Fowler Jr., has only been charged receiving stolen property, though an MCSO spokesperson did not rule out the possibility that Fowler Jr. could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

According to records kept at the Mobile County Jail, it is neither of the men’s first run-in with local law enforcement.

The eldest Fowler has been charged with receiving stolen property on a number of previous occasions that date back as far as 2001.

His son, Fowler Jr., appears to have previous state and federal charges related to manufacturing methamphetamine and possessing unlawful weapons or unpermitted firearms.