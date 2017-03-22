Police arrested four male students Tuesday who allegedly were planning to bring guns to Foley Middle School.

Capt. Thurston Bullock of the Foley Police Department said that as far as he knows, no guns were actually taken to the school. At about midday the school received a tip that the four boys were planning to bring the weapons to school to “do harm” according to a news release.

The school’s resource officer quickly notified Foley detectives. The four boys were pulled out of class and interviewed individually. They confessed to the plan, Bullock said.

All four were taken to juvenile detention and charged with one count of terroristic threat apiece, he said.

The Baldwin County Public Schools system notified parents of Foley Middle School students via email that the incident had occurred.