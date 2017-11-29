Nearly seven months after he was terminated by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, a former deputy has been arrested on multiple counts of drug possession, evidence tampering and theft stemming from his time with the agency.

As Lagniappe previously reported, Deputy Seth Stevens was terminated for “administrative violations” on May 1, 2017, though MCSO did not clarify what the violations were at the time and have still not elaborated on the conduct that led to his termination.

While details are limited, the Mobile County District Attorney’s office confirmed Stevens was arrest on Tuesday, Nov. 28, for crimes he allegedly committed during his employment with MCSO. He worked at the agency from 2014 until his termination in May of this year.

According to Metro Jail records, Stevens’ charges included five counts of tampering with physical evidence, second-degree theft of property and drug possession charges related to of paraphernalia, marijuana, an undisclosed controlled substance and illegal prescription pills.

Lagniappe reached out to MCSO for a comment on Stevens’ arrest but has yet to receive a response.

However, Stevens’ arrest has similarities to the case brought against former MCSO deputy Chris Parsons, who was terminated in March following an internal investigation. Parsons was caught purchasing drugs and multiple controlled substances were found in his patrol car.

However, unlike most drug cases, Parsons didn’t face any charges for several weeks. The situation caused a brief war of words between Sheriff Sam Cochran and District Attorney Ashley Rich, who said at the time she saw “no legitimate reason” for MCSO to delay Parson’s arrest.

Cochran had said he wanted the case presented to a grand jury because Parsons was seeking “treatment, but during that time, Lagniappe documented dozens of others cases where individuals charged with the same crimes were immediately arrested by MCSO.

Eventually, Parsons was indicted on six drugs charges, which was unsealed on the same day Stevens was terminated. He initially tried to use a “defense of entrapment,” but ultimately pleaded guilty to one of his six charges.

Parsons’ two-year sentence was suspended in September in favor of probation, which, if completed, will spare Parsons any time behind bars.